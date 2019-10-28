Diario Público
Barcelona Mujer con la ‘bandera del pollo’ posa con policías nacionales: la imagen que demuestra que queda mucho por hacer

El pasado 27 de octubre, durante la manifestación convocada por Societat Civil Catalana, el periodista Marc Almodóvar tomó una imagen que se ha hecho viral en redes sociales. En ella se puede ver a una mujer con la bandera de España con el Águila de San Juan fotografiánose con varios policías nacionales.

Esta imagen ha indignado a muchos usuarios que han recordado que este tipo de exaltaciones están absolutamente prohibidas en Alemania.

Algunos usuarios han dicho, en sus redes sociales, que se trata de la mossa d'esquadra Inmaculada Alcolea, algo que ella misma ha desmentido porque, de hecho, la propia Inmaculada Alcolea puso un tuit en el que afirmaba que no había podido ir a la manifestación. En Maldito Bulo también han desmentido que se trate de la mossa d'esquadra.

No obstante, la indignación se ha hecho notar en las redes.

