El pasado 27 de octubre, durante la manifestación convocada por Societat Civil Catalana, el periodista Marc Almodóvar tomó una imagen que se ha hecho viral en redes sociales. En ella se puede ver a una mujer con la bandera de España con el Águila de San Juan fotografiánose con varios policías nacionales.
Ara amb una bandera pre-constitucional pic.twitter.com/ttB2tKc8js
— Marc Almodóvar (@almotuit) October 27, 2019
Esta imagen ha indignado a muchos usuarios que han recordado que este tipo de exaltaciones están absolutamente prohibidas en Alemania.
España vS Alemania. pic.twitter.com/W8QajjaiHV
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) October 27, 2019
Algunos usuarios han dicho, en sus redes sociales, que se trata de la mossa d'esquadra Inmaculada Alcolea, algo que ella misma ha desmentido porque, de hecho, la propia Inmaculada Alcolea puso un tuit en el que afirmaba que no había podido ir a la manifestación. En Maldito Bulo también han desmentido que se trate de la mossa d'esquadra.
Q pena no haber podido ir ????Mi salud ,genestapo y su fraude :DAI , la han dejado muy tocada. "El ‘procés’ ha conseguido una Cataluña más angustiada y triste” https://t.co/2rE9iFpvkx
— Inma Alcolea (@inmitacocolea) October 27, 2019
No obstante, la indignación se ha hecho notar en las redes.
Separados al nacer. pic.twitter.com/HG4z1fk16H
— Pakito (@Pakomarinp) October 27, 2019
Nos queda claro que la justicia y las porras solo son para nosotros...
— mayte✊✊✊???????? ???? ???? (@GraneMayte) October 27, 2019
Es un país de pandereta
— Robert Catalunya (@RobertVallribe1) October 27, 2019
