Rufián carga en Twitter contra los que han aprovechado el embarazo de Arrimadas para insultarla: “Es absolutamente asqueroso”

“Callar nos hace cómplices. Yo no lo haré”. Así ha acabado el político de ERC Gabriel Rufián un contundente mensaje en el que, sin nombrarla, denuncia a los que están insultando a Inés Arrimadas y a su familia tras conocerse su embarazo. “Lo que se está diciendo hoy en tuiter entorno a la vida privada de una política y su anuncio de embarazo es absolutamente asqueroso y condenable”, ha denunciado.

La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso y cabeza de lista por Barcelona confirmó este martes su embarazo después de que algún medio lo adelantara: "Es un poco pronto, no quería decirlo todavía porque me ha costado mucho. Pero estoy muy feliz”, aseguró.

Tras conocerse la noticia, entre los cientos de felicitaciones en las redes sociales, algunos aprovecharon para lanzar su bilis y, confundiendo la crítica política con el insulto soez, se lanzaron a insultar a Arrimadas y a su familia.

Muchos usuarios han aplaudido la reacción de Rufián:

