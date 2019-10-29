Rufián carga en Twitter contra los que han aprovechado el embarazo de Arrimadas para insultarla: “Es absolutamente asqueroso”

“Callar nos hace cómplices. Yo no lo haré”. Así ha acabado el político de ERC Gabriel Rufián un contundente mensaje en el que, sin nombrarla, denuncia a los que están insultando a Inés Arrimadas y a su familia tras conocerse su embarazo. “Lo que se está diciendo hoy en tuiter entorno a la vida privada de una política y su anuncio de embarazo es absolutamente asqueroso y condenable”, ha denunciado.
Me da igual quien sea y del partido que sea. Lo que piense, lo que diga y como lo diga.
Lo que se está diciendo hoy en tuiter entorno a la vida privada de una política y su anuncio de embarazo es absolutamente asqueroso y condenable.
Y callar nos hace cómplices. Yo no lo haré.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) October 29, 2019
La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso y cabeza de lista por Barcelona confirmó este martes su embarazo después de que algún medio lo adelantara: "Es un poco pronto, no quería decirlo todavía porque me ha costado mucho. Pero estoy muy feliz”, aseguró.
Tras conocerse la noticia, entre los cientos de felicitaciones en las redes sociales, algunos aprovecharon para lanzar su bilis y, confundiendo la crítica política con el insulto soez, se lanzaron a insultar a Arrimadas y a su familia.
Muchos usuarios han aplaudido la reacción de Rufián:
Aquí acierta usted.
— VÍCTOR AMELA (@amelanovela) October 29, 2019
Totalmente de acuerdo con usted, y suelo discrepar mucho.
— Línea Maginot (@juankimalaga) October 29, 2019
100% de acuerdo.
El que hace esas cosas, aparte de inmoral, es un adoctrinado en el odio.
La pregunta es ¿quién lo adoctrinó?
— Alberto García (@MarketGardenRnR) October 29, 2019
¿Quiere respeto? Que respete.
— Manelic (@Manel4lalam) October 29, 2019
te pones a su nivel si no la respetas
— Maxwellsmart (@MaxdeCastillvie) October 29, 2019
Otra vez de acuerdo con usted.
— Arecida (@arecida66) October 29, 2019
