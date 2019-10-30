Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Cachondeo con la portada de las memorias de Rajoy: “Hola presi, he retocado la portada para que tenga más gancho“

Por

El expresidente Mariano Rajoy ha vuelto a hacer reír a muchos, de forma no intencionada, con un tuit que ha puesto esta mañana para anunciar la presentación de sus memorias.

"A partir del 3 de diciembre podréis conocer mi visión personal de unos años decisivos en la historia de España", ha publicado.

La portada del libro ha generado muchísimos memes con las mejores frases del político. Las redes también le han recordado ese "M. Rajoy" que salió en los papeles de Bárcenas en el año 2013.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo