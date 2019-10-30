El expresidente Mariano Rajoy ha vuelto a hacer reír a muchos, de forma no intencionada, con un tuit que ha puesto esta mañana para anunciar la presentación de sus memorias.
"A partir del 3 de diciembre podréis conocer mi visión personal de unos años decisivos en la historia de España", ha publicado.
La portada del libro ha generado muchísimos memes con las mejores frases del político. Las redes también le han recordado ese "M. Rajoy" que salió en los papeles de Bárcenas en el año 2013.
https://t.co/we3v6ZgrJ7 pic.twitter.com/0PlPsOgMzb
— Lizardo Bizarro (@lizardobizarro) October 30, 2019
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) October 30, 2019
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) October 30, 2019
Muy best seller y mucho best seller. pic.twitter.com/eKxAZEwwSQ
— United Unknown (@unitedunknown) October 30, 2019
— DoLOLs Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) October 30, 2019
— Paquito El Chocolatero (@Paquito03156234) October 30, 2019
— Alfredo Landed (@thoughsob) October 30, 2019
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 30, 2019
Tengo más ???? pic.twitter.com/vD6JIAT3C0
— SirFrancisX???????????????? (@mentapolemic) October 30, 2019
El nuevo Best Seller de Rajoy. pic.twitter.com/JM4OYcvycv
— SirFrancisX???????????????? (@mentapolemic) October 30, 2019
Hola presi, he retocado la portada para que tenga más gancho
???? pic.twitter.com/pJGXyhy3bY
— Sánchez Cajal (@xCAJALx) October 30, 2019
Mariano Rajoy nos trae su libro más personal en el que nos abre su corazón pic.twitter.com/awiqfaEOjS
— Bat-uitero (@Bat_uitero) October 30, 2019
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 30, 2019
El nuevo libro de Rajoy tiene pinta de petarlo. pic.twitter.com/Bg17coXdKW
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) October 30, 2019
— Alfbosie (#SpainIsAFascistState) (@alfbosie) October 30, 2019
Grande Rajoy !! pic.twitter.com/tEfyW66pPI
— JONTXU (@giradonuts2) October 30, 2019
Dado que Rajoy nos ha dado tantos buenos momentos y risas propongo una edición múltiple de su nuevo libro para coleccionistas. pic.twitter.com/9KIX5HIFIm
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) October 30, 2019
El ultimo libro de Mariano Rajoy pic.twitter.com/iZVe5rK5q0
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) October 30, 2019
