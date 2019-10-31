Diario Público
El pasado miércoles, la cantante Rosalía publicó un tuit en el que preguntaba a sus seguidores qué hacían en ese momento. Pregunta que ha día de hoy acumula más de 5.000 respuestas.

Entre las personas que respondieron a la cantante se encuentra el líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón. "Desbloquear el país", dijo el político.

La respuesta ha generado una oleada de reacciones y muchos han criticado la respuesta de Errejón.

