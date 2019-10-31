El pasado miércoles, la cantante Rosalía publicó un tuit en el que preguntaba a sus seguidores qué hacían en ese momento. Pregunta que ha día de hoy acumula más de 5.000 respuestas.
Q hacéis?
— R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) October 30, 2019
Entre las personas que respondieron a la cantante se encuentra el líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón. "Desbloquear el país", dijo el político.
????????♂ Desbloquear el paíshttps://t.co/RqwMI4DVmL
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) October 30, 2019
La respuesta ha generado una oleada de reacciones y muchos han criticado la respuesta de Errejón.
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) October 30, 2019
Es lo mismo que responden los jubilados cuando les preguntas que por qué se apalancan en las vallas de la obra a mirar.
— Hija de Putin (@hija_putin) October 31, 2019
Este tweet me lo guardo pic.twitter.com/BTo9u0FMNb
— Hectorius (@neoliberal_xx) October 31, 2019
¿Le vas a exigir a Pedro Sánchez que derogue la reforma laboral y no implante la mochila austriaca? O ¿Vas a transigir en todo y vas al todo vale, aunque se perjudiquen los derechos de los españoles?
— Carmen Martín (@carmenmnga) October 31, 2019
