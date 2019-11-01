“El placer femenino es legítimo sea o no sea un éxito de ventas”. Son las palabras de Bob Pop, hablando del famoso Satisfyer, el succionador de clítoris que se ha convertido en un éxito de ventas y que tanto ha dado que hablar en los últimos días.

En su sección del programa Late Motiv en Movistar+, (vestido, por cierto, con la camiseta de los huesos de Franco que Público regala a sus socios, y que mostró divertido a Andreu Buenafuente) explicó el debate que se montó en torno a un tuit en el que decía: “Y de pronto, el clítoris existe porque es negocio”.

"Capitalismo ???? Clítoris ????". Aclara @BobPopVeTV lo de su tweet sobre el clítoris y el capitalismo. Y luego incluso habla sobre pezones. #LateMotiv pic.twitter.com/bvwxXnJjwV — Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) October 31, 2019

El mensaje provocó un torrente de reacciones a las que Bob Pop ha querido responder: “Hubo gente que no entendió que era una crítica al capitalismo, no al clítoris”, aseguró.

El crítico de televisión, escritor y colaborador de Buenafuente reconoció estar sorprendido con tanta atención mediática a la masturbación femenina “cuando hasta hace dos días era un tabú enorme”. “Hasta hace 20 años no se estudiaba la anatomía del clítoris”, recordó.

Tras hablar de la “maravilla” que es el clítoris, “un órgano sexual que sólo es para el placer”, explicó la crítica de su tuit: “A mí lo que me escama es que tenga que ser el mercado el que nos de la bendición de las cosas. Que nos traten como a clientes. Eso me molesta un poco, que seamos como chiquillos pidiendo al capitalismo que nos haga casito. Y que acabemos permitiendo que el liberalismo salvaje sea el que regule nuestro placer y que incluso legitime el placer femenino cuando es legítimo sea o no sea un éxito de ventas”.

