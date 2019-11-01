Pelícano Manchú, Hannibal Lecter, Pelibueno Pelimalo, Paper Bird, Mike Garzari, Profeta Baruc, Sr. Vegetal, Apróstata, Xchewie… Son algunos de los tuiteros más graciosos de la red, habituales en todos estos años de Tremending Topic, que han dejado algunos de los mejores momentos de la red social que tanto nos han hecho reír.
Ahora el tuitero y autor de Liopardo en Antena3.com Juan Ceñal ha comenzado a recopilarlos en un descomunal hilo, que aún sigue creciendo. Este es un pequeño extracto de su recopilación:
El humor negro, absurdo, sin memes, ni videos, ni gifs es lo mejor que ha dado nunca Twitter y tengo pruebas para demostrarlo [HILO]
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
1. @Mortimer_Fu https://t.co/cBSutfyZIW
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
2. @Doc_Hannibal https://t.co/ju93SAjjtJ
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
3. @CineJavi https://t.co/ooNrfuafPd
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
4. @PajaritaStory https://t.co/uAclfO4R5Z
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
5. @PatGuerreroGo https://t.co/6YkcPbPsPw
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
6. @HulkHoygan https://t.co/lUaK5A1RYh
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
7. @Manjoale https://t.co/OqnmLCWkL2
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
8. @esmendrello https://t.co/gZxGCi28R7
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
9. @Garzari https://t.co/xjsT2QT5Sg
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
10. @mejorchef https://t.co/SkNp6rAgng
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
11. @haprostatahttps://t.co/s5BZdUvyiY
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
12. @ultramudohttps://t.co/w71TxyZiUu
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
13. @talentinoninohttps://t.co/7q0UNUkVqn
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
14. @donarfonzohttps://t.co/CKVOVQagUQ
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
15. @___Elpelaohttps://t.co/Xtuy5jhX3z
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
16. @angel_garcohttps://t.co/mfzvUc9Pzg
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
17. @XChewie https://t.co/KnixU1P72a
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
18. @nu_ce_larhttps://t.co/Qae0RyNclh
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
19. @elmalosa https://t.co/Gg0uQanVKy
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
20. @jon_mcenroe https://t.co/1lZoBj0lDg
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
21. @pilonwayhttps://t.co/S2z3MAST4b
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
22. @El_Conde_Chicohttps://t.co/MbFUhpllH2
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
23. @El_Maikelnaihttps://t.co/94DK7AfJRF
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
24. @arcitecta https://t.co/aPzm6DlxaP
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
25. @neoclorhttps://t.co/WUou4NlK8u
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
26. @Palasrrisashttps://t.co/wIUU5FPiH2
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
27. @CarlosLanga https://t.co/cv5pmLUl9s
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
28. @Piccialunga https://t.co/GilVu4yOgo
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
29. @kuluskahttps://t.co/qY04rPDOsw
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
30. @Profeta_Baruchttps://t.co/yfJcTqycZo
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
31. @zaradenutellahttps://t.co/9O6ZUoQSbO
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
32. @niggerdeguettohttps://t.co/qn7qr2qwLc
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
33. @melarefanfinfl4https://t.co/31DcmcYGd8
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
34. @FrankySebas https://t.co/tQqhvoF0bK
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
35. @candid_albicanshttps://t.co/C3CPNkfZjB
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 31, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>