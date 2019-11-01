Diario Público
Pelícano Manchú, Hannibal Lecter, Pelibueno Pelimalo, Paper Bird, Mike Garzari, Profeta Baruc, Sr. Vegetal, Apróstata, Xchewie… Son algunos de los tuiteros más graciosos de la red, habituales en todos estos años de Tremending Topic, que han dejado algunos de los mejores momentos de la red social que tanto nos han hecho reír.

Ahora el tuitero y autor de Liopardo en Antena3.com Juan Ceñal ha comenzado a recopilarlos en un descomunal hilo, que aún sigue creciendo. Este es un pequeño extracto de su recopilación:

