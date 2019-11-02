Si Espinosa de los Monteros, portavoz de Vox y representante del partido ultraderechista en el debate, protagonizó un momento muy comentado al reírse mientras Irene Montero hacía referencia a las cunetas del franquismo, también estuvo en el centro de todas las miradas por otros motivos.
Al finalizar el coloquio en la televisión pública, en los habituales cruces de manos para dar por zanjado el asunto, Espinosa de los Monteros se acercó a Aitor Esteban, portavoz del Partido Nacionalista Vasco, pero éste rechazó saludarle.
En efecto, @AITOR_ESTEBAN ha negado el saludo a un tipo que 5 minutos antes le había llamado, a él y a las mujeres y hombres de @eajpnv, “racistas y xenófobos”. No es una cuestión de educación, sino de principios y dignidad. Las vascas y los vascos no damos la mano a franquistas. pic.twitter.com/zxS5xqTonV
— EAJ-PNV (@eajpnv) November 2, 2019
La respuesta de su partido a través de Twitter echó más leña al fuego en una historia en la que Esteban cosechó muchos más aplausos que críticas.
Maravillosa finta la de Aitor Esteban https://t.co/G7nDcegVRV
— Guillermo Rodríguez (@guirodi) November 1, 2019
Aitor Esteban niega el saludo al fascista de vox. #Debatea7RTVE pic.twitter.com/r85pzz580q
— Alice ????♀️????????♀️ (@Comunase) November 1, 2019
Espinosa de los Monteros ha hecho un debate tan malo que no se lo firmaría ni su mujer. #debatea7RTVE
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) November 1, 2019
La cobra de Aitor Esteban a @ivanedlm pic.twitter.com/gNltYvB0F6
— Quique Franco (@enriquefrancov) November 1, 2019
Sois un pueblo admirable.
— Elisa ???????? (@ruiz_gimenez) November 2, 2019
Bravo Aitor con dignidad pic.twitter.com/1nUN7raoOk
— Ana (@hanabelmaga) November 2, 2019
