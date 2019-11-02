Diario Público
Debate TVE Aitor Esteban niega el saludo a Espinosa de los Monteros al finalizar el debate electoral “No es una cuestión de educación, sino de principios”

Si Espinosa de los Monteros, portavoz de Vox y representante del partido ultraderechista en el debate, protagonizó un momento muy comentado al reírse mientras Irene Montero hacía referencia a las cunetas del franquismo, también estuvo en el centro de todas las miradas por otros motivos.

Al finalizar el coloquio en la televisión pública, en los habituales cruces de manos para dar por zanjado el asunto, Espinosa de los Monteros se acercó a Aitor Esteban, portavoz del Partido Nacionalista Vasco, pero éste rechazó saludarle.

La respuesta de su partido a través de Twitter echó más leña al fuego en una historia en la que Esteban cosechó muchos más aplausos que críticas.

