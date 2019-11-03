La campaña pasa factura y nadie sale de ella sin sufrir. Que se lo digan a Albert Rivera, candidato de Ciudadanos, que ha publicado un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram que se ha convertido al instante en un meme que tiene vida propia.

El líder del partido naranja dice en la publicación que está preparando el debate que tendrá lugar el lunes, pero aprovecha para bromear un poco sobre una mascota de un compañero. El humor, para variar con Rivera, no ha tenido el efecto que él esperaba.

Las bromas han tardado apenas segundos en aparecer en las redes, que ahora ya están inundadas de cachondeo. El intento de Rivera de parecer natural y cercano ha vuelto a ser fallido.

Vale. Los únicos analistas acreditados para explicar ante la opinión pública la decadencia de Albert Rivera y Ciudadanos no son los politólogos. Son los psiquiatras. pic.twitter.com/tOZecJnEgz

Albert Rivera: "Si no me votáis, me cargo al puto chucho" pic.twitter.com/rprmqNE1em

— Adrián (@ratxe_) November 3, 2019