La campaña pasa factura y nadie sale de ella sin sufrir. Que se lo digan a Albert Rivera, candidato de Ciudadanos, que ha publicado un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram que se ha convertido al instante en un meme que tiene vida propia.
El líder del partido naranja dice en la publicación que está preparando el debate que tendrá lugar el lunes, pero aprovecha para bromear un poco sobre una mascota de un compañero. El humor, para variar con Rivera, no ha tenido el efecto que él esperaba.
Las bromas han tardado apenas segundos en aparecer en las redes, que ahora ya están inundadas de cachondeo. El intento de Rivera de parecer natural y cercano ha vuelto a ser fallido.
Está al alcance de muy pocos hacer un vídeo con un cachorrito y paracer un puto tarado. pic.twitter.com/wOD5dnKdV0
— Rule (@que_rule) November 3, 2019
Same energy. pic.twitter.com/YyW3gxYxU9
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) November 3, 2019
— Pantomima Full (@Pantomima_Full) November 3, 2019
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) November 3, 2019
Vale. Los únicos analistas acreditados para explicar ante la opinión pública la decadencia de Albert Rivera y Ciudadanos no son los politólogos. Son los psiquiatras.pic.twitter.com/tOZecJnEgz
— Juan Soto Ivars (@juansotoivars) November 3, 2019
D...Dios mío ¡ALBERT RIVERA HA AMENAZADO CON ESTRANGULAR A UN PERRITO POR CADA ESCAÑO QUE PIERDA SU PARTIDO! ¡VOTAD CON CABEZA! pic.twitter.com/GsXCFog4UE
— Fleibur. (@Dr_Fleibur) November 3, 2019
Albert Rivera: "Si no me votáis, me cargo al puto chucho" pic.twitter.com/rprmqNE1em
— Adrián (@ratxe_) November 3, 2019
Albert Rivera haciendo propaganda:
Quien mato a tus padres? El independentismo? Malo malo pic.twitter.com/OGgOzsRcCQ
— Janire ???????? (@barrero_janire) November 3, 2019
-Eres Albert Rivera?
-No
-Y este perrete forcejeante que aún huele a leche? pic.twitter.com/Dqka2YZEEp
— Caballoman guláger pagabragas betacrak tonadillero (@PotiPotiInLove) November 3, 2019
“¿Hacerlo? Dan, no soy un villano de opereta. ¿En serio crees que os iba a explicar mi plan maestro si quedase la más mínima posibilidad de que pudierais alterar su resultado? Lo hice hace 35 minutos”. pic.twitter.com/0HjkQTjOjJ
— David Baldeón (@david_baldeon) November 3, 2019
¡Los Simpson predijeron a Albert Rivera! pic.twitter.com/Ixt0Cp8qx7
— UnChavalCualquiera #YoNoVoto (@Yomismo313) November 3, 2019
