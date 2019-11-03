Diario Público
Diario Público

Los vídeos de la semana Antón Losada diciendo que Amancio Ortega “nos debe pasta“ y otros vídeos de la semana

Por

Antón Losada sobre las donaciones de Amancio Ortega: “Nos debe pasta”

“Lo voy a decir otra vez, Amancio Ortega nos debe pasta”. Es el vídeo de Antón Losada sobre Amancio Ortega y los impuestos, tras la polémica de Pablo Iglesias y Pablo Motos en ‘El Hormiguero’.

El vídeo de una gata con sobrepeso haciendo gimnasia que se ha convertido en viral

Cinderblock es una gata con problemas de sobrepeso a la que el veterinario le ha recetado dieta y ejercicio. Su tímidos intentos de hacer deporte entre quejas lo han convertido en uno de los vídeos más virales de los últimos días.

Ocasio-Cortez dejando sin palabras al fundador de Facebook

Sucedió la semana pasada cuando Mark Zuckerberg se enfrentó una complicada audiencia en el Congreso de Estados. Una de las más duras fue la demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

El inquietante vídeo (parodia) de unos robots soldado revelándose ante sus entrenadores

¿Robots androides armados en los ejércitos? Puede que no quede muy lejos, pero este vídeo en realidad es una parodia del estudio Corridor Digital.

La música de ‘La Banda del Patio’, anunciando el recreo en un colegio

Este vídeo tiene decenas de miles de retuits. En él se puede ver la curiosa forma que un cole tiene para anunciar la hora del recreo: la música de ‘La Banda del Patio’, los dibujos animados con los que una generación de niños creció.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo