Antón Losada sobre las donaciones de Amancio Ortega: “Nos debe pasta”
“Lo voy a decir otra vez, Amancio Ortega nos debe pasta”. Es el vídeo de Antón Losada sobre Amancio Ortega y los impuestos, tras la polémica de Pablo Iglesias y Pablo Motos en ‘El Hormiguero’.
El truco de las donaciones de Amancio Ortega explicado en 45 segundos. pic.twitter.com/cVbHEtTj4m
— Antón Losada (@antonlosada) November 1, 2019
El vídeo de una gata con sobrepeso haciendo gimnasia que se ha convertido en viral
Cinderblock es una gata con problemas de sobrepeso a la que el veterinario le ha recetado dieta y ejercicio. Su tímidos intentos de hacer deporte entre quejas lo han convertido en uno de los vídeos más virales de los últimos días.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Join us on Cinder's weight loss journey. This fabulous feline is obese, and it is affecting her quality of life. We are helping her achieve weight loss through a prescription diet and exercise. She is not on board with the exercise ???? #felinemedicine #felinerehab #petobesity #vetmed #veterinarymedicine For licensing and usage contact: licensing@viralhog.com
Ocasio-Cortez dejando sin palabras al fundador de Facebook
Sucedió la semana pasada cuando Mark Zuckerberg se enfrentó una complicada audiencia en el Congreso de Estados. Una de las más duras fue la demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
El inquietante vídeo (parodia) de unos robots soldado revelándose ante sus entrenadores
¿Robots androides armados en los ejércitos? Puede que no quede muy lejos, pero este vídeo en realidad es una parodia del estudio Corridor Digital.
La música de ‘La Banda del Patio’, anunciando el recreo en un colegio
Este vídeo tiene decenas de miles de retuits. En él se puede ver la curiosa forma que un cole tiene para anunciar la hora del recreo: la música de ‘La Banda del Patio’, los dibujos animados con los que una generación de niños creció.
Han puesto la banda del patio en mi colegio para decir q empieza el recreo - pic.twitter.com/W5wn7fzDCX
— Spooky cerda????????️???? (@Alfonsoccola) October 29, 2019
