Diario Público
Diario Público

Albert Rivera y las elecciones del 10-N De Pecas a Lucas: Ciudadanos imita a Aguirre y Ayuso y monta una cuenta de Twitter… a un perro

Reuters/Ciudadanos
Por

Un perrete para ablandar corazones en campaña: ya lo predijeron Los Simpson. Este domingo, el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, publicó un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram que se ha convertido en la comidilla de la jornada, a pocas horas del debate electoral. Aparece él hablando a cámara junto a un perrito: “Os presento mi arma secreta para el debate: Lucas, el perro de Pablo Sarrión […] que es para comérselo. Aún huele a leche y todo, es un bebito”.

Las redes se llenaron de comentarios y memes. Incluso el partido ultraderechista Vox se sumó con una foto de Santiago Abascal con un tigre.

Ahora el equipo de comunicación de Ciudadanos ha creado una cuenta al perro. El perfil de Lucas En Marcha (@LucasEnMarcha) dice: “Soy un caniche toy. Y me flipan los huesos. Si me dejasen votar, votaría a Ciudadanos. ¡Vamos que sí se puede!". Por si fuera poco, Lucas ha estado hoy en el programa Espejo Público de Antena 3, donde lo han vendido como un perro "liberal constitucionalista".

La estrategia recuerda hasta en el parecido del nombre al famoso perro de Esperanza Aguirre, Pecas. El malogrado animal (la expresidenta reveló en televisión que el can murió atropellado) fue paseado en varios actos de campaña en 2015 cuando ésta se presentaba a la alcaldía y llegaron a hacerle una cuenta de Twitter: @Soypecas

Tiempo después supimos que la actual presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, llevaba en aquella época las redes sociales de su antecesora, entre ellas la de Pecas.

Las reacciones siguen:

Lo último en Tremending