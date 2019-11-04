Un perrete para ablandar corazones en campaña: ya lo predijeron Los Simpson. Este domingo, el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, publicó un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram que se ha convertido en la comidilla de la jornada, a pocas horas del debate electoral. Aparece él hablando a cámara junto a un perrito: “Os presento mi arma secreta para el debate: Lucas, el perro de Pablo Sarrión […] que es para comérselo. Aún huele a leche y todo, es un bebito”.
Las redes se llenaron de comentarios y memes. Incluso el partido ultraderechista Vox se sumó con una foto de Santiago Abascal con un tigre.
Que dice Rivera que se lleva un ayudante al debate, @Santi_ABASCAL también ???? https://t.co/CMT4c6EP5Z pic.twitter.com/9rx2fiex6J
— VOX Noticias (@voxnoticias_es) November 3, 2019
Ahora el equipo de comunicación de Ciudadanos ha creado una cuenta al perro. El perfil de Lucas En Marcha (@LucasEnMarcha) dice: “Soy un caniche toy. Y me flipan los huesos. Si me dejasen votar, votaría a Ciudadanos. ¡Vamos que sí se puede!". Por si fuera poco, Lucas ha estado hoy en el programa Espejo Público de Antena 3, donde lo han vendido como un perro "liberal constitucionalista".
¡Hola a todos! Soy Lucas. He visto que soy Trending Topic y he querido unirme a Twitter yo también. Bienvenidos y estad muy atentos a mis tuits perrunos ????
Aquí os dejo el vídeo que he grabado hoy junto a @Albert_Rivera.
¡Guau! pic.twitter.com/6aYd1DfOEB
— Lucas En Marcha (@LucasEnMarcha) November 3, 2019
La estrategia recuerda hasta en el parecido del nombre al famoso perro de Esperanza Aguirre, Pecas. El malogrado animal (la expresidenta reveló en televisión que el can murió atropellado) fue paseado en varios actos de campaña en 2015 cuando ésta se presentaba a la alcaldía y llegaron a hacerle una cuenta de Twitter: @Soypecas
Tiempo después supimos que la actual presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, llevaba en aquella época las redes sociales de su antecesora, entre ellas la de Pecas.
Las reacciones siguen:
Viendo las últimas encuestas parece que hasta luego, Lucas.
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) November 4, 2019
El perro de Albert Rivera, Lucas, al conocer el resultado de las elecciones del #10N pic.twitter.com/rYXL2v6EfZ
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) November 3, 2019
Si cruzas a Lucas y a Pecas te sale un cancerbero.
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) November 4, 2019
— KiKeNiCo (@KiKeNiCo) November 3, 2019
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) November 3, 2019
Tiene buena pinta el #DebateElectoral pic.twitter.com/ge5yARTx0a
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) November 3, 2019
—Aún se despierta algunas noches ¿Verdad? Se despierta en plena noche y oye chillar a los corderos... pic.twitter.com/YpkjT0Bj1I
— El Jueves (@eljueves) November 4, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>