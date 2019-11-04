Diario Público
Cuando la pobreza te lleva a vender tu cuerpo: la imagen de la venta de órganos que recuerda a los vientres de alquiler

En el año 2014, el programa Documentos TV de La 2 sacó un reportaje sobre el tráfico de órganos en diferentes países. Ahora, cinco años después, una de las imágenes que se emitió en dicho programa se ha viralizado. En ella se ve a un grupo de hombres mostrando sus cicatrices en el costado, cicatrices producidas por la operación para extirpar un riñón para su posterior venta.

"A veces sólo gano 1,80 € para las necesidades de toda la semana, nada más", explicaba en el reportaje uno de sus protagonistas. La imagen, recuperada por el periodista Iñaki Errazkin, ha vuelto a remover conciencias sobre el problema social que supone el tráfico de órganos ilegal. Además, muchas personas han encontrado la relación de este asunto con los vientres de alquiler y han criticado el capitalismo que consigue que personas con necesidades económicas lleguen a tomar dichas decisiones.

"A esto, ¿lo llamamos también altruismo y libertad de hacer con su cuerpo lo que quieran? ¿O nos dejamos de tonterías y lo llamamos miseria y explotación?", han compartido muchos usuarios en redes. Lo cierto es que la imagen, y el hecho que recoge dicha instantánea, no han dejado indiferente a a nadie.

