Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “Está jugando a piedra, papel o tijera“: las mejores bromas de la “mochila“ de Rivera

Por

Tras el misterio de si Rivera había pedido o no un alzador para el debate, la sorpresa llegó cuando el líder de Ciudadanos sacó un adoquín de Barcelona.

"Miren, esto no es un souvenir del muro de Berlín. Esto es un adoquín de Barcelona, mi ciudad", aseguró Rivera. Las redes se pusieron rápidamente a buscar el objeto que portaba en mano izquierda y encontraron que, casualmente, el mismo adoquín se podía adquirir en Amazon por 29.50€.
Las bromas no se hicieron esperar y los memes han inundado las redes sociales.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo