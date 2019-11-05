Tras el misterio de si Rivera había pedido o no un alzador para el debate, la sorpresa llegó cuando el líder de Ciudadanos sacó un adoquín de Barcelona.
"Miren, esto no es un souvenir del muro de Berlín. Esto es un adoquín de Barcelona, mi ciudad", aseguró Rivera. Las redes se pusieron rápidamente a buscar el objeto que portaba en mano izquierda y encontraron que, casualmente, el mismo adoquín se podía adquirir en Amazon por 29.50€.
Las bromas no se hicieron esperar y los memes han inundado las redes sociales.
¡Está jugando a piedra, papel o tijera! #DebateElectoral pic.twitter.com/c7qP8X6crn
— Manuel Bartual (@ManuelBartual) November 4, 2019
Albert Rivera llegando a plató en su camión con 450 gráficas, 64 letreros y Lucas #ElDebate4N pic.twitter.com/x6fvCatZQ9
— J de Jozabed (@Beltri24) November 4, 2019
Piedra, papel... Como Rivera saque unas tijeras me muero de risa.#DebateElectoral #debate4N pic.twitter.com/2sJEkZM0IZ
— Luis Piedrahita (@PiedrahitaLuis) November 4, 2019
La piedra, sí. Los papeles, sí. ¿Y el perro? ¿DÓNDE ESTÁ EL PUTO PERRO? pic.twitter.com/ZsjpIrLa1d
— Alvaro Velasco (@alvaro_velasco) November 4, 2019
Albert Rivera aprovechando la pausa del #DebateElectoral para ordenar todos sus artilugios. pic.twitter.com/kmEZVDz8TP
— Iñigo ???????? (@Betelu11) November 4, 2019
Albert Rivera y la piedra filosofal. #ElDebate4N pic.twitter.com/g7SVgKsawP
— mery???? (@meeryyxx) November 4, 2019
-Por qué coges un adoquín?
-Albert rivera:#ElDebate4N pic.twitter.com/P6x6bAfiOS
— olivia (@oli_lens) November 4, 2019
Albert Rivera antes de salir de casa #DebateElectoral pic.twitter.com/cUFiqnkcYj
— Carlota Vizmanos (@carlota_v) November 4, 2019
Marchando el pedido de Rivera para la segunda parte del Debate.#DebateElectoral #DebateCTXT pic.twitter.com/AiUnRz1A94
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) November 4, 2019
el perro esperando esperando que Rivera lo saque en medio del debate pic.twitter.com/sMCDDltGdV
— M (@MarcoMMM8) November 4, 2019
???????? Doraemon
???????? Doraemon
???????? Doraemon
???????? Doraemon
???????? Albert Rivera#ElDebate4N pic.twitter.com/27YMuDJfwZ
— edy no eduardo (@puessiyquepasa) November 4, 2019
Qué cambiado está Albert Rivera #ElDebate4N pic.twitter.com/36qaQWDqF6
— Más País Memes (@maspaismemes) November 4, 2019
