Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, quitando lazos amarillos en TV3: “Ha solucionado el problema catalán ella sola. Crack, titán, máquina”

Sucedió este martes, antes del debate electoral en TV3 en el que la cabeza de lista del PP al Congreso por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, participó junto a Gabriel Rufián (ERC), José Zaragoza (PSC), Jaume Asens (En Comú Podem), Laura Borràs (JxCat), Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), Ignacio Garriga (Vox) y Mireia Vehí (CUP).
A su llegada, Álvarez de Toledo se grabó un vídeo retirando varios lazos amarillos atados a la barandilla de una escalera de los estudios de TV3 y lo tuiteó. “He llegado a @tv3cat para el debate. He visto lazos amarillos en la escalera. Y he hecho esto”, aseguró. Después publico otro mensaje: “He dejado los lazos en su sitio”, acompañado por una foto de una papelera y citando mal a la cadena de televisión autonómica.
He llegado a @tv3cat para el debate. He visto lazos amarillos en la escalera. Y he hecho esto: pic.twitter.com/Bh1upqMzKH
— Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo (@cayetanaAT) November 5, 2019
He dejado los lazos en su sitio.
@TV3 pic.twitter.com/wQo4oefvEK
— Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo (@cayetanaAT) November 5, 2019
Inés Arrimadas, por su parte, ha publicado un vídeo de la misma escalera y los lazos:
La dirección de TV3 es tan sectaria que ni el día del debate puede evitar tenerlo todo lleno de propaganda separatista pic.twitter.com/gLuZCx94Ev
— Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) November 5, 2019
Los tuits de Álvarez de Toledo han provocado decenas de reacciones:
— Kaerás conmigo (@K0D3N) November 5, 2019
Ah, pues muy bién. Cuando termines pasa por mi casa y me recoges la ropa de la sisí, ya puesta...
— iaia Toneta ???? (@iaia_toneta) November 5, 2019
De los creadores de la "Llanera Solitaria"... Ahora llega "Nudopata' pic.twitter.com/6WgISJmwTN
— Lluis Sust (@Lluis_Sust) November 5, 2019
Ha solucionado el problema catalán ella sola. Crack, titán, máquina, as, velocirraptor. https://t.co/qPOPRe5wmA
— Citador (@El_Citador) November 5, 2019
Si eso no es proponer soluciones, yo ya no sé...
— Bércopil (@Bercopil) November 6, 2019
Si tanto odias lo amarillo empieza por la lista esta, que seguro que te suena pic.twitter.com/mJEIXXumz8
— Hoperasuis (@Ohanarasuis) November 6, 2019
Uala! Qué súper, lo que has hecho! Qué valiente y qué resolutiva! Así se arreglan los países, sí señor! (Pobreta, no li tragueu la il·lusió, que viu per fer cosetes com aquesta, que d'on no n'hi ha no en raja...).
— LadyWriter (@My_new_lifeeeee) November 5, 2019
El ridículo. Lo que has hecho ha sido el ridículo.
— Andros173 ????????️???? (@andros173) November 5, 2019
