Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, quitando lazos amarillos en TV3: “Ha solucionado el problema catalán ella sola. Crack, titán, máquina”

Sucedió este martes, antes del debate electoral en TV3 en el que la cabeza de lista del PP al Congreso por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, participó junto a Gabriel Rufián (ERC), José Zaragoza (PSC), Jaume Asens (En Comú Podem), Laura Borràs (JxCat), Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), Ignacio Garriga (Vox) y Mireia Vehí (CUP).

A su llegada, Álvarez de Toledo se grabó un vídeo retirando varios lazos amarillos atados a la barandilla de una escalera de los estudios de TV3 y lo tuiteó. “He llegado a @tv3cat para el debate. He visto lazos amarillos en la escalera. Y he hecho esto”, aseguró. Después publico otro mensaje: “He dejado los lazos en su sitio”, acompañado por una foto de una papelera y citando mal a la cadena de televisión autonómica.

Inés Arrimadas, por su parte, ha publicado un vídeo de la misma escalera y los lazos:

Los tuits de Álvarez de Toledo han provocado decenas de reacciones:

