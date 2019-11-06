La respuesta del RC Celta al comentario machista de un aficionado que ha arrasado en redes

En su último partido, el RC Celta visibilizó la lucha contra la violencia de género con una pancarta en la que se podía leer: "NON. Fronte á violencia de xénero só cabe unha resposta".

"Fronte á violencia de xénero só cabe unha resposta: NON". O RC Celta dedicou o seu último partido á loita contra unha das principais eivas da nosa sociedade. — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 5, 2019

Tras el partido, el equipo subió un tuit en el que se podía ver a los jugadores posando con dicha pancarta. La publicación ha tenido cientos de favoritos y una respuesta absolutamente machista: "Siempre he sido celtiña, pero que el celta apoye el Apartheid hembrista me duele mucho. Sé que no rectificarlos, pero tenéis un aficionado seguidor menos.. La violencia es humana, no de género".

Siempre he sido celtiña, pero que el celta apoye el Apartheid hembrista me duele mucho. Sé que no rectificarlos, pero tenéis un aficionado seguidor menos.. La violencia es humana, no de género. — F€MINANCI€RAM€NT€ HABLANDO (@MeineK74) November 5, 2019

El equipo fue firme ante este comentario: "Hasta luegui", respondieron al aficionado.

Hasta luegui. — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 5, 2019

La respuesta acumula más de 4.000 retuits y 13.000 favoritos.

Como no ser del Celta con este CM? — Axis (@samumiguez) November 5, 2019

Una seguidora más! — Bandida (@Cassallaenfresa) November 5, 2019