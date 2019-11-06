Diario Público
Diario Público

La respuesta del RC Celta al comentario machista de un aficionado que ha arrasado en redes

Por

En su último partido, el RC Celta visibilizó la lucha contra la violencia de género con una pancarta en la que se podía leer: "NON. Fronte á violencia de xénero só cabe unha resposta".

Tras el partido, el equipo subió un tuit en el que se podía ver a los jugadores posando con dicha pancarta. La publicación ha tenido cientos de favoritos y una respuesta absolutamente machista: "Siempre he sido celtiña, pero que el celta apoye el Apartheid hembrista me duele mucho. Sé que no rectificarlos, pero tenéis un aficionado seguidor menos.. La violencia es humana, no de género".

El equipo fue firme ante este comentario: "Hasta luegui", respondieron al aficionado.

La respuesta acumula más de 4.000 retuits y 13.000 favoritos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo