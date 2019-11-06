Hay reacciones y reacciones, pero sin duda la forma en la que actúa una chica al enterarse de que su amiga va a votar a Vox ha llamado la atención de los tuiteros.
El youtuber Antonio Solans ha publicado un vídeo en el que habla con un varios jóvenes sobre diversos temas de política. La última pregunta que ha realizado a dos amigas se ha viralizado rápidamente.
"¿A quién vas a votar?", pregunta el youtuber.
"A Vox", responde una de las jóvenes. En ese momento, su amiga se queda estupefacta y dice en alto: "¡Hostia Lucía!". Tras girar la cabeza y ponerse la mano en la frente prosigue: "Me acabo de quedar un poco muerta. Yo voy a votar a Podemos", ha añadido.
HOSTIA LUCÍA!
en el suelo pic.twitter.com/Iujx761JxP
— ElCorner (@elcorner1902) November 4, 2019
El vídeo acumula más de 350.000 reproducciones y más de 18.000 favoritos.
