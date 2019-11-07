El pasado miércoles, la actual presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid anunció que se ofrecerán pisos de alquiler en el centro de Madrid por 280 euros al mes para Policía y Guardia Civil.

Concretamente en la zona de Lavapiés, zona que cuesta, según la media del portal de venta y alquiler de pisos Idealista, 14.62 euros el metro cuadrado. Si hacemos un cálculo con una vivienda de 70 metros cuadrados, el precio real para una persona que quisiera vivir en Lavapiés sería de 1.030,4 euros. Es decir, 750 euros más de lo que pagarán los policías y guardias civiles que accedan a estas ayudas.

De momento, son sólo 48 viviendas, pero no serán las únicas.

Las redes han atacado la medida y han considerado que "esos pisos son deberían ser para personas con ingresos muy bajos".

Esto no va por gremios Creo que esos pisos son deberían ser para personas con ingresos muy bajos, si es así y eres Policía o Guardia Civil me parece muy bien, pero si no va a ser que no

— Paloma del Palacio♥️???????? (@palomapalacio) November 6, 2019