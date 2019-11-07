Un político y una ventana. No hace falta mucho más para desatar el ingenio tuitero y convertir una simple imagen en un tronchante lienzo lleno de ironía. Es lo que ha sucedido una vez más, en esta ocasión con una imagen del líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, a pocas horas de las elecciones de este domingo.
Pónganse cómodos y disfruten imaginando ¿Qué estará mirando Casado?
Inserte aquí su meme: pic.twitter.com/oD2OuXUnUQ
A petición de @docdiazrod ???????? pic.twitter.com/NFSg6J0z07
"Lo habéis destruido, yo os maldigo a todos!!!" pic.twitter.com/uPzXhPLAVG
- Anda mira, por ahí vienen mis votantes pic.twitter.com/cmnnzxidNu
- ... ya estan aquiiiiii pic.twitter.com/jqUwuQsMIO
Abran fuego. pic.twitter.com/woPxdJQ6tN
@LaResistencia pic.twitter.com/lJcavCibFw
Observando lo que es ir a clase. pic.twitter.com/xkmiL0TygZ
I LOVE♥️ pic.twitter.com/qlxFCezLtu
Me gusta el olor a democracia por las mañanas pic.twitter.com/Cn4WUh2b94
Cómo las vacas mirando al tren... pic.twitter.com/r0vqMPuSP5
Vigila al peque Pablo. pic.twitter.com/YwJ90to9Gy
