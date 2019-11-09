Javier Beret, popular cantante sevillano que cuenta con hits como Vuelve o Lo Siento, ha criticado que Vox use sus canciones durante la campaña electoral. El músico publicó en sus redes sociales un breve comunicado en el que se desligaba de cualquier relación con la formación ultraderechista.
"Vox ha vuelto a utilizar mi canción Lo siento para sus campañas electorales, si lo escucháis en vuestra ciudad, que sepáis que yo no he dado ningún permiso, gracias", aseguraba el artista el pasado jueves.
En fin pic.twitter.com/Ur2OY2JeZb
— Beret (@JavierBeret) November 7, 2019
No es el primer músico que se muestra disconforme con que Vox use sus canciones. Coque Malla contó el significado de No puedo vivir sin ti una vez se supo que el partido ultraderechista usaba su canción. El tuit ha corrido como la pólvora y algunos han recordado que no es el único al que le molesta que le relacionen con el partido de Santiago Abascal.
El mismo nombre del partido lo robaron de la editorial de diccionarios, así que no me extraña que te roben la canción y todo lo que vean por ahí pic.twitter.com/fCrzhoWEfb
— sarairivero (@sarairivero19) November 8, 2019
En los pasados comicios, Beret ya recriminó la actitud de Vox y no le gustó que usaran sus canciones para captar la atención (y el voto).
PORFAVOR @vox_es NO UTILICÉIS MI MÚSICA PARA ESTO, GRACIAS (el coche verde promocional de vox por las calles haciendo sonar la canción) pic.twitter.com/2SlZ6KLGPJ
— Beret (@JavierBeret) April 17, 2019
