Hermann Tertsch, eurodiputado de Vox, ha invertido su jornada de reflexión en atacar a un periodista que asegura haber sido censurado por el partido ultraderechista. Antonio Ruiz Valdivia, jede de política del Huffington Post en España, es el protagonista del cruce de palabras.
"El partido de ultraderecha Vox ha decidido vetarme y expulsarme del grupo de Whatsapp para periodistas. Sin comunicármelo ni dar ningún motivo. Se niegan también a acreditar al Huffington Post a sus actos. Un atentado contra la libertad de información e intolerable en democracia", aseguró el periodista a través de Twitter. Lo que no esperaba era que Hermann Tertsch respondiera a su tuit.
Hermann Tertsch ha trabajado como periodista antes de su salto a la política, e incluso tuvo un cargo en la dirección de El País en los años noventa. Ahora es parte de la delegación europea de Vox en el Europarlamento.
El partido de ultraderecha @vox_es ha decidido vetarme y expulsarme del grupo de Whatsapp para periodistas. Sin comunicármelo ni dar ningún motivo. Se niegan también a acreditar a @ElHuffPost a sus actos. Un atentado contra la libertad de información e intolerable en democracia
— AntonioRuizValdivia (@arvaldivia) November 8, 2019
Tu no eres un medio de información. Tu eres un enemigo de Vox que quiere cercanía para agredir y hacer daño a españoles que tienen simpatías por Vox que tu criminalizas. Tú quieres hacer daño a españoles por orden de tus amos. Tu mala fe es imbatible. Pero se reduce tu capacidad.
— Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) November 9, 2019
Me parecen impresentables y ofensivas estas palabras de un representante público a un periodista
— AntonioRuizValdivia (@arvaldivia) November 9, 2019
