Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Hermann Tertsch increpa a un periodista que denuncia haber sido vetado por Vox: “Tu mala fe es imbatible“

Por

Hermann Tertsch, eurodiputado de Vox, ha invertido su jornada de reflexión en atacar a un periodista que asegura haber sido censurado por el partido ultraderechista. Antonio Ruiz Valdivia, jede de política del Huffington Post en España, es el protagonista del cruce de palabras.

"El partido de ultraderecha Vox ha decidido vetarme y expulsarme del grupo de Whatsapp para periodistas. Sin comunicármelo ni dar ningún motivo. Se niegan también a acreditar al Huffington Post a sus actos. Un atentado contra la libertad de información e intolerable en democracia", aseguró el periodista a través de Twitter. Lo que no esperaba era que Hermann Tertsch respondiera a su tuit.

Hermann Tertsch ha trabajado como periodista antes de su salto a la política, e incluso tuvo un cargo en la dirección de El País en los años noventa. Ahora es parte de la delegación europea de Vox en el Europarlamento.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo