"Está usted listo si cree que pintarse el pelo o gritar Hala Madrid es lo mismo que hacer apología del genocidio", con esta otras frases en contra del discurso fascista reñían los profesores a sus alumnos en la popular serie Compañeros, que comenzó a emitirse en España hace más de 20 años.
La escena se ha hecho viral al ser compartida en Twitter por Quique Peinado, que afirma que si el episodio se hubiese emitido hoy en antena, hubiese habido "jaleo. Seguro".
Los comentarios de los usuarios de la red social no se han hecho esperar. Han alabado la serie por ser reivindicativa y han criticado el retroceso en este sentido.
Esto lo pones hoy en una tele y hay jaleo. Seguro.pic.twitter.com/emeksG0goI
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) 9 de noviembre de 2019
Ahora invitan a “esos” a El Hormiguero y se echan unas risas
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) 9 de noviembre de 2019
Qué maravilla de serie. La disfruté en su momento...pero no recordaba que fuera tan reivindicativa...seguramente porque en esa época, que alguien defendiera la ideología nazi nos parecía muy lejano...y aquí estamos...????
— Silvia (@SilviaOramas) 9 de noviembre de 2019
Como no estamos de mal que nos están adelantando los 90, los 80, y ya mismo Cuéntame.
— Aurora García (@AuroraGarcia77) 9 de noviembre de 2019
Lo que me flipa además de que hará 15 años minimo de esto es que está de total actualidad. Y la sobreactuación de los actores también ????
— ▲ ???????????????????????? ???? ????????☕️???? (@GLo_fc) 9 de noviembre de 2019
Que grande. Y ahora qué de verdad hay que luchar contra el fascismo unos lo blanquean y otros lo usan como estrategia electoral.
— Paco Pedrosa (@PacoPedrosa) 9 de noviembre de 2019
Qué progresista era Compañeros, ya no me acordaba ????
— Julián L.A. (@julianlopezz) 9 de noviembre de 2019
A que va a ser que en los 90 estabamos mas avanzados que ahora??
— Jorxi???? (@jorxi83) 9 de noviembre de 2019
