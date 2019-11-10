Diario Público
Twitter “Esto lo pones hoy en una tele y hay jaleo“: ‘Compañeros’ y su discurso antifascista

"Está usted listo si cree que pintarse el pelo o gritar Hala Madrid es lo mismo que hacer apología del genocidio", con esta otras frases en contra del discurso fascista reñían los profesores a sus alumnos en la popular serie Compañeros, que comenzó a emitirse en España hace más de 20 años.

La escena se ha hecho viral al ser compartida en Twitter por Quique Peinado,  que afirma que si el episodio se hubiese emitido hoy en antena, hubiese habido "jaleo. Seguro".

Los comentarios de los usuarios de la red social no se han hecho esperar. Han alabado la serie por ser reivindicativa y han criticado el retroceso en este sentido.

 

 

