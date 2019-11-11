La foto de la debacle de Ciudadanos (con trampa) que corre como la pólvora

Ayer, tras la gran caída de Ciudadanos, que pasó de 57 escaños a tan sólo diez, la imagen de la sede del partido naranja llena de globos y con un cartel en el que se podía leer "remontada", pero sin ningún simpatizante, corrió como la pólvora por redes sociales.
Los tuiteros la han utilizado para titular la tremenda debacle del partido de Rivera, que ha presentado su dimisión tan sólo doce horas después de conocer los resultados.
La imagen venía al pelo, ya que era la metáfora perfecta del batacazo electoral de la formación naranja, pero era demasiado buena para ser real. Si se busca la foto la en Google Imágenes se puede ver que la imagen ya había sido utilizada en medios antes de la noche electoral, como en este artículo de Vozpópuli. Esta instantánea en realidad pertenece al día del debate electoral y no al decorado que se utilizó ayer en la sede de Ciudadanos.
No obstante, los tuiteros la han utilizado como metáfora.
¿Lo oyen? Es el silencio. pic.twitter.com/j4AiOppuU7
— Tuan (@____tuan) November 10, 2019
APOCALIPSIS. pic.twitter.com/lHZT2KPBxm
— Dios (@diostuitero) November 10, 2019
Brutal, aquesta imatge pic.twitter.com/xygCzOABF0
— Albert Lloreta (@AlbertLloreta) November 10, 2019
REMONTADA pic.twitter.com/Roc2cBQLC8
— Muriac (@demuriac) November 11, 2019
#eleccionesgenerales10N pic.twitter.com/5W57kB1UfU
— Bat-uitero (@Bat_uitero) November 10, 2019
— Emy Puigdemont (@EmyLaFranxute) November 11, 2019
Los Simpson ya lo predijeron pic.twitter.com/1YFdXHsRo9
— Daniel J. Ollero (@DanielJOllero) November 10, 2019
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) November 11, 2019
— Tuan (@____tuan) November 10, 2019
¡Lucas! ¡Lucas! ¡¿Alguien ha visto a Lucas?!#eleccionesgenerales10N #EleccionesNoviembre2019 pic.twitter.com/b1Hv9KSpef
— Miss Huevos (@Miss_Huevos) November 10, 2019
ATENCION !!!!!!
No es un meme...
Repito,, NO ES UN MEME !!!
???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3HMJXIf0aT
— Zalatoy ♦♦ (@zalatoy) November 10, 2019
