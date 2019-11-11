Diario Público
Twitter La situación política de cuatro partidos tras las elecciones explicada con listas de Spotify

Las elecciones del pasado domingo han dejado un panorama bastante complicado en nuestro país. Entre el auge de la ultraderecha, la caída de Ciudadanos y la complicada suma de la izquierda, un tuitero ha querido poner un poco de música a la situación política española. ¿Cómo? G. del Palacio ha preparado unas listas de Spotify cuyos títulos explican con mucho humor lo que les ha ocurrido a cuatro partidos políticos.

Las listas han encantado y en pocas horas, el tuit que las recoge, ha superado los 7.000 retuits y los 14.000 favoritos.



