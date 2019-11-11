Diario Público
Twitter “#MurciaQueFachaEres“, la respuesta tuitera a la victoria de la ultraderecha en la región

El auge del partido de ultraderecha, Vox, se ha hecho notar en unas regiones más que en otras. Concretamente en la Región de Murcia, el partido de ultraderecha ha conseguido 199.440 votos (con el escrutinio concluido), lo que se traduce en tres de los diez escaños de la región.

En las elecciones de abril, Vox fue la cuarta fuerza con 143.234 votos y dos escaños. Ante este resultado, las redes han reaccionado con el hashtag #MurciaQueFachaEres que se ha convertido en trending topic en muy poco tiempo.

Los tuiteros han recordado que Murcia está sufriendo por culpa del crisis climática, pero que ha ganado un partido negacionista, entre otras cosas.

