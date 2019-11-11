El auge del partido de ultraderecha, Vox, se ha hecho notar en unas regiones más que en otras. Concretamente en la Región de Murcia, el partido de ultraderecha ha conseguido 199.440 votos (con el escrutinio concluido), lo que se traduce en tres de los diez escaños de la región.
En las elecciones de abril, Vox fue la cuarta fuerza con 143.234 votos y dos escaños. Ante este resultado, las redes han reaccionado con el hashtag #MurciaQueFachaEres que se ha convertido en trending topic en muy poco tiempo.
Los tuiteros han recordado que Murcia está sufriendo por culpa del crisis climática, pero que ha ganado un partido negacionista, entre otras cosas.
En Murcia se está muriendo el mar menor y votan a un partido que no cree en el cambio climático https://t.co/bhdrxDihGJ
— ViatorCaeli (@Serchu_Lera) November 10, 2019
En Murcia ha ganado un partido que niega el cambio climático.#MurciaQueFachaEres pic.twitter.com/rvQjhFAPq7
— Aarón Fernández (@aaronfesa) November 11, 2019
Fachas o no, lo triste es que Vox no habla de transición ecológica para la recuperación del Mar menor, ni de empleo juvenil, ni de subvenciones al campo... y los votais??La responsabilidad de un pueblo que vota sin ver... es ridículo #MurciaQueFachaEres
— Maria Amor (@MewiMoon1988) November 11, 2019
– ¿Qué día es hoy?
– 11 de noviembre
– ¿De qué año?
– 1936
#RebloqueoESP#MurciaQueFachaEres
— Ana sabe volar (@Ana_sabe_volar) November 11, 2019
Murcia, comunidad en peligro de sequía y desertización, vota a los que niegan el cambio climático.#MurciaQueFachaEres
— Nachomán (@hunbencaminante) November 11, 2019
Traje regional murciano #MurciaQueFachaEres pic.twitter.com/7Jem2da0MM
— Fulano Magnético (@fulanomagnetico) November 11, 2019
Estoy buscando fachalecos por Amazon para pasar desapercibido en mi ciudad #MurciaQueFachaEres pic.twitter.com/ZIBpuEbZe8
— TGV (@borraxodamor) November 11, 2019
