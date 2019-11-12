Como el título del programa de Discovery Channel, Destruido en Segundos. Es justo lo que hace este reportero del programa El Intermedio con Bertrand Ndongo, uno de los simpatizantes de Vox más conocido por el hecho de ser negro y militar en un partido con un mensaje racista y de ultraderecha.
El momento se emitió el pasado día 23, cuando el ‘Enviado Especialito' del programa de La Sexta acudió a un mitin de Vox, pero se ha hecho viral ahora al ser compartido por la plataforma Spanish Revolution.
Así se desmonta el discurso vacío de la extrema derecha.
Terrible documento ???? pic.twitter.com/44ttOxooUR
— Spanish Revolution (@spanishrevorg) November 12, 2019
En el vídeo, Ndongo defiende que se expulse del país a los inmigrantes que cometan delitos. “Sea el inmigrante que sea”, precisa. Cuando el reportero le pregunta si habría que haber expulsado a Cristiano Ronaldo cuando este fue condenado por fraude fiscal… Ahí ya el discurso cambia, dejando al descubierto el verdadero racismo de nuestra sociedad: el racismo a la pobreza.
— Maria Toro Diana ???????????? (@MariaToroDiana) November 12, 2019
Preguntar ASÍ a @vox_es y harán RIDÍCULO
— JokerVallecas (@JokerVallecas) November 12, 2019
Bertrand Ndongo (Vox): "Si cometen delitos hay que expulsar a los inmigrantes, sean quienes sean".
Pablo Ibarburu: "¿Entonces habrías expulsado a Cristiano Ronaldo por delito fiscal?".
Bertrand Ndongo: "Yo ahí no voy a entrar". pic.twitter.com/rVlHIMDaR8
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) November 11, 2019
El problema son los pobres. Pq no saben a donde expulsar los pobres españoles sino también los expulsaba.
— Gaspar ???? (@ReyMagoPop) November 12, 2019
Porque no son xenófobos. Son aporófobos! (Bueno, no si la tilde está bien puesta, debería preguntarle a D. @IsaiasLafuente ) odian al pobre y contra él van. Si el inmigrante tiene dinero, ése si les vale.
— Javi ???? (@javiriba) November 11, 2019
Creer que el racismo de VOX tiene que ver con el color de la piel o la nacionalidad es un error. Tiene que ver con el poder adquisitivo, lo suyo se llama Aporofobia. Clasismo neoliberal escondido dentro de un populismo falangista. ????
— Gustavo (@Gustaff69) November 11, 2019
En verdad no tienen un problema con los extranjeros, solo con los extranjeros pobres. Sino... pic.twitter.com/TtQDYilyI8
— Lucía Garrido (@lgarridop86) November 11, 2019
No es racismo, es aporofobia.
— Dani Huertas ✊????????. (@danihuertasg13) November 11, 2019
A parte de racismo, clasismo.
— ????Mikel Miras???? (@mikelmiras_) November 11, 2019
