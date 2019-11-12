Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones 10-N Así se destruye el discurso racista de la ultraderecha en 20 segundos

Por

Como el título del programa de Discovery Channel, Destruido en Segundos. Es justo lo que hace este reportero del programa El Intermedio con Bertrand Ndongo, uno de los simpatizantes de Vox más conocido por el hecho de ser negro y militar en un partido con un mensaje racista y de ultraderecha.

El momento se emitió el pasado día 23, cuando el ‘Enviado Especialito' del programa de La Sexta acudió a un mitin de Vox, pero se ha hecho viral ahora al ser compartido por la plataforma Spanish Revolution.

En el vídeo, Ndongo defiende que se expulse del país a los inmigrantes que cometan delitos. “Sea el inmigrante que sea”, precisa. Cuando el reportero le pregunta si habría que haber expulsado a Cristiano Ronaldo cuando este fue condenado por fraude fiscal… Ahí ya el discurso cambia, dejando al descubierto el verdadero racismo de nuestra sociedad: el racismo a la pobreza.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo