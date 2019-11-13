Fue tendencia hace unos meses pero ahora ha vuelto a viralizarse por el resumen en un hilo que una tuitera ha confeccionado. Es quizá la guerra más absurda jamás imaginada: canguros contra uruguayos. Todo comenzó cuando un tuitero cayó en la cuenta de que, al ser la población de Uruguay de unos 3.457.000 habitantes y habiendo 47 millones de Canguros, en una guerra entre ambos bandos, los primeros lo tendrían bastante crudo. Después contó que al haber 3.6 vacas por persona en Uruguay, estas podrían equilibrar un poco la banza.
La población de Uruguay es de 3.457.000 habitantes. Solo en Australia hay 47 millones de canguros.
Eso significa que si los canguros deciden invadir Uruguay, a cada uruguayo le toca pelear con 14 canguros
— ???? (@HematxylinEosin) April 6, 2019
La cuestión es que en Uruguay hay 3.6 vacas por persona. Eso es un factor a tomar en cuenta.
Bien se podrían entrenar a esas 3-4 vacas para luchar contra al menos 4-5 canguros
— ???? (@HematxylinEosin) April 7, 2019
A partir de ahí, lo absurdo y cómico del hipotético enfrentamiento convirtió el asunto en viral y se desataron las teorías y los memes, que ahora la tuitera Jéssica Vázquez ha resumido en un hilo:
El hilo DEFINITIVO: Los enemigos de los CANGUROS pic.twitter.com/4gkcCygXGv
— Jéssica Vázquez / ???? (@tobcnwithlove) November 7, 2019
— Jéssica Vázquez / ???? (@tobcnwithlove) November 7, 2019
— Jéssica Vázquez / ???? (@tobcnwithlove) November 7, 2019
— Jéssica Vázquez / ???? (@tobcnwithlove) November 7, 2019
— Jéssica Vázquez / ???? (@tobcnwithlove) November 7, 2019
— Jéssica Vázquez / ???? (@tobcnwithlove) November 7, 2019
El mejor hilo de la historia.
— Teacher Racoon (@AlexisOutsider) November 10, 2019
A ver, 6 pingüinos + 4 vacas + 1 uruguayo hacen 11. A 14 canguros por uruguayo está bastante igualado si pensáis bien la estrategia ????
— ☕ Čapiтaחα pιяađa????✖ (@SadviQZ) November 9, 2019
Yo le voy a los canguros ????, pueden pegar con las dos manos y patas, los uruguayos solo una mano, con la otra sostienen el mate.
— Raúl Patipelado Alvial (@alvial25) November 9, 2019
Oh dios, me estoy muriendo de la risa ajdjsjjsjsjs
— Okazaki.Kaguya0 (@OKazuya0) November 9, 2019
— Miameee (@Rodrigo_Pedetti) April 11, 2019
— Miameee (@Rodrigo_Pedetti) April 14, 2019
— Miameee (@Rodrigo_Pedetti) April 13, 2019
