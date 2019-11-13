Diario Público
Elecciones 10-N ¿Se irá Carlos Herrera a Somalia? Cuando el presentador habló en 2016 de exiliarse a ese país si Podemos entraba en el Gobierno

Por

Este martes saltaba la sorpresa y Sánchez e Iglesias pactaban en 24 horas un acuerdo de Gobierno que en realidad ya era posible desde 2015. En las redes se sucedieron los chistes, las celebraciones de unos y las amargas quejas de otros.

Pero curiosamente, entre todo el torrente de reacciones hubo una palabra que se coló entre las tendencias de Twitter: “Somalia”. ¿El motivo? En 2016 el presentador Carlos Herrera ironizó con exiliarse a Somalia si se formaba un Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez con Pablo Iglesias. “Somalia me parece un paraíso comparado con lo que puede ser ese Gobierno”, añadió.

También ese año, el expresidente de Extremadura, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra, advirtió de que dejaría el PSOE si se formaba un Gobierno "con Podemos y los independentistas".

Las redes, que no olvidan, recordaron la frase y y ahora se han preguntado si llevará a cabo su idea:

