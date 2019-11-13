Este martes saltaba la sorpresa y Sánchez e Iglesias pactaban en 24 horas un acuerdo de Gobierno que en realidad ya era posible desde 2015. En las redes se sucedieron los chistes, las celebraciones de unos y las amargas quejas de otros.
Pero curiosamente, entre todo el torrente de reacciones hubo una palabra que se coló entre las tendencias de Twitter: “Somalia”. ¿El motivo? En 2016 el presentador Carlos Herrera ironizó con exiliarse a Somalia si se formaba un Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez con Pablo Iglesias. “Somalia me parece un paraíso comparado con lo que puede ser ese Gobierno”, añadió.
También ese año, el expresidente de Extremadura, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra, advirtió de que dejaría el PSOE si se formaba un Gobierno "con Podemos y los independentistas".
Las redes, que no olvidan, recordaron la frase y y ahora se han preguntado si llevará a cabo su idea:
Estamos preocupados. Alguien va a tener serios problemas para encontrar fino y lomo embuchado en Somalia... pic.twitter.com/RLoEEQt7Nk
— El Jueves (@eljueves) November 12, 2019
Ya está en la pista de embarque para el vuelo directo a Mogadiscio!! Se feliz en Somalia, Carlos!!! pic.twitter.com/xMg3dYtrpN
— Albertxu ✂️???? (@aljoroco4) November 12, 2019
ÚLTIMA HORA: Carlos Herrera ya se ha sacado el billete para Somalia.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) November 12, 2019
No te hace falta pedir asilo, nadie te persigue ni te perseguirá, puedes irte dónde y cuándo quieras. https://t.co/JRNIVXZtxU
— Anabel Alonso Oficia (@AnabelAlonso_of) November 13, 2019
Carlos herrera @carlosherreracr hace cinco días que no tuitea.
Se rumorea que podría llevar desde el Viernes en Somalia.
Se sospecha que en estos momentos estaría buscando cobertura para en breve comenzar a enviar selfies. https://t.co/0iDyuOCWsS
— Experto en nada (@Expertoennada1) July 21, 2019
Tras Carlos Herrera a Somalia ¿Seguimos para bingo? pic.twitter.com/giHB5BSUdC
— Agustín Martínez (@Agus_Martinez58) November 12, 2019
Las Selfies que confirman la Presencia de Carlos Herrera en Somalia. pic.twitter.com/QyiIjEIkuV
— Experto en nada (@Expertoennada1) July 21, 2019
Tras Carlos Herrera a Somalia ¿Seguimos para bingo? pic.twitter.com/giHB5BSUdC
— Agustín Martínez (@Agus_Martinez58) November 12, 2019
Seguro que en Somalia: donde cabe 1 caben 4. pic.twitter.com/8da0nyDcKr
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) November 12, 2019
Alguien está mirando vuelos a Somalia pic.twitter.com/KhkewRt5qe
— Tikko ® (@tikotikoh) November 12, 2019
Primeras imagenes #CarlosHerrera en Somalia... pic.twitter.com/hzt1LDJuBu
— Paquito El Chocolatero (@Paquito03156234) November 12, 2019
Urgente:
¡colecta crowdfunding para billete de avión de ida a Somalia para un demócrata de toda la vida...
¡hagamos que se cumpla su sueño...
Pablo Iglesias
Pedro y Pablo
Sánchez e Iglesias#ÚLTIMAHORA pic.twitter.com/iXavJHnuT6
— Eduardo López (@aulapc_es) November 12, 2019
Tras Carlos Herrera a Somalia ¿Seguimos para bingo? pic.twitter.com/giHB5BSUdC
— Agustín Martínez (@Agus_Martinez58) November 12, 2019
¿Se ha ido ya Carlos Herrera a Somalia o todavía no ha caído esa breva?
— MARIANO RAJOY FAKE ???????? (@marianofake) November 12, 2019
El Santi Abascal de Somalia negándole la entrada a Carlos Herrera
— Tikko ® (@tikotikoh) November 12, 2019
ESPERANDO A CARLOS HERRERA EN SOMALIA . pic.twitter.com/Xgvj1euDz7
— vicent ???????????? (@vjf33) November 12, 2019
Somalia se cambia el nombre por miedo a que Carlos Herrera pida asilo https://t.co/Mbi9z4CMtH
— El Jueves (@eljueves) November 13, 2019
Carlos Herrera en directo desde Somalia https://t.co/MTHOyXiwfv pic.twitter.com/wAQEkCKfAq
— Humorcillet (@Humorcillet) November 13, 2019
