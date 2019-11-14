Diario Público
'La Vida Moderna' El mensaje de Quequé a Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias: “Somos vuestro hijo de ‘predivorciados’, no discutáis delante de nosotros”

El pasado martes, una comparecencia sorprendió al país con un pacto entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos para formar el primer Gobierno de coalición de la democracia. Un pacto que bien podría resumirse con el refrán “para este viaje no hacía falta tantas alforjas” (o muchos otros).

A falta de que se consigan los apoyos necesarios y de que ese Gobierno se pueda sustanciar, esta semana las reacciones no han cesado: algunas de esperanza e ilusión por ver un Gobierno progresista, y otras de bilis y catastrofismo desde algunos partidos y medios de comunicación. Entre medias, muchas gente también se ha mostrado cautelosa ante los pasos que quedan por dar.

Este miércoles, el humorista y presentador Quequé abordó el asunto en el programa La Vida Moderna, en la Cadena Ser, junto a David Broncano e Ignatius. Allí expresó así su opinión sobre el acuerdo: “No seré yo el que rompa la ilusión”.

Posteriormente, mandó un mensaje a Pedro Sánchez y a Pablo Iglesias, que apunta directamente a uno de problemas que podrían surgir: “Que piensen en nosotros, en el pueblo, como ese hijo o hija de padres que se van a divorciar, que ya discuten mucho en casa y que el niño es pequeño, y se está dando cuenta de eso. Y lo único que quiere el niño y lo único que quiere España es que no discutáis delante de mí”.

