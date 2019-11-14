Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “El rey pidiendo democracia en Cuba y marisco en Arabia Saudi“: críticas a Felipe VI por su discurso en Cuba

Por

Los reyes se encuentran en Cuba realizando una visita en la que Felipe VI ha invitado al presidente de Cuba a una "cena de devoción" en el Palacio de los Capitanes Generales. En dicha cita, el rey ha dado lecciones de democracia poniendo como ejemplo la Transición que lo perpetuó.

Las redes han cargado con fuerza ante las palabras de Felipe VI y se han preguntado si hará lo mismo en países como Arabia Saudí, una monarquía absoluta con la que España tiene mucha relación.

Además, la polémica con Arabia Saudí viene justamente después de que, el pasado día 11 de noviembre, se confirmase que allí se celebrará la Supercopa de España, pese a las protestas de las defensoras y defensores de los derechos humanos ya que no permite el acceso de las mujeres a los estadios.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo