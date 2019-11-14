Si la Proposición No de Ley (PNL) de Vox para derogar el decreto de la Memoria Histórica en Castilla y León “es una puta basura” se dice y punto. Es lo que debió de pensar el representante de Podemos en las Cortes de Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández, cuando por su condición de portavoz del Grupo Mixto tuvo que presentarla. Y vaya si lo hizo.

Estas fueron sus palabras concretas: “Me veo obligado a presentar la PNL que va a presentar Vox y lo único que quiero decir es que [...] es una basura, es una vergüenza, es una puta basura, es una vergüenza. Es deleznable, miserable, asqueroso y bochornoso. Es una puta basura la proposición de Vox”.

El momento tuvo lugar la semana pasada y este miércoles la propuesta fue rechazada al ser respaldada únicamente por el procurador de Vox, Jesús García-Conde, el mismo al que una periodista dejó el ridículo con una simple pregunta el día de su presentación.

La procuradora socialista Patricia Gómez también calificó la propuesta como “un insulto a todas las víctimas del franquismo” y “una auténtica basura”.

El propio Pablo Fernández compartió este jueves el vídeo en su cuenta de Twitter y decenas de tuiteros respondieron con frases como: “Es necesario empezar a llamar las cosas por su nombre” o “bien dicho, las cosas claras”.

Pues no sé de qué iba la PNL pero me he he quedado muy a gusto

— Bolena (@anerolb) November 14, 2019