Si la Proposición No de Ley (PNL) de Vox para derogar el decreto de la Memoria Histórica en Castilla y León “es una puta basura” se dice y punto. Es lo que debió de pensar el representante de Podemos en las Cortes de Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández, cuando por su condición de portavoz del Grupo Mixto tuvo que presentarla. Y vaya si lo hizo.
Estas fueron sus palabras concretas: “Me veo obligado a presentar la PNL que va a presentar Vox y lo único que quiero decir es que [...] es una basura, es una vergüenza, es una puta basura, es una vergüenza. Es deleznable, miserable, asqueroso y bochornoso. Es una puta basura la proposición de Vox”.
Son fascistas, sin medias tintas???????? pic.twitter.com/OtpK70P7dS
— Pablo Fernández (@_PabloFdez_) November 14, 2019
El momento tuvo lugar la semana pasada y este miércoles la propuesta fue rechazada al ser respaldada únicamente por el procurador de Vox, Jesús García-Conde, el mismo al que una periodista dejó el ridículo con una simple pregunta el día de su presentación.
La procuradora socialista Patricia Gómez también calificó la propuesta como “un insulto a todas las víctimas del franquismo” y “una auténtica basura”.
El propio Pablo Fernández compartió este jueves el vídeo en su cuenta de Twitter y decenas de tuiteros respondieron con frases como: “Es necesario empezar a llamar las cosas por su nombre” o “bien dicho, las cosas claras”.
Bien dicho. Las cosas claras. #MeRepresentas
— Andros173 ????????️???? (@andros173) November 14, 2019
Fan. pic.twitter.com/Ajlj362fZj
— J. (@jadehoz) November 14, 2019
Pues no sé de qué iba la PNL pero me he he quedado muy a gusto
— Bolena (@anerolb) November 14, 2019
Como te entiendo, debe ser una impotencia tremenda verlos usando herramientas democráticas q quieren destruir
— Aliolé (@Aliole09) November 14, 2019
Ese vídeo es atemporal, puede servir para cualquier cosa que provenga de V0x.
— ςαrmmα (@CarmmaGC) November 14, 2019
Se puede decir más alto, pero los fachas son sordos
Bravo. #FuckVox
— •[???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????]• (@Black_StrobeS) November 14, 2019
Bravo Pablo!!!!!!
Las cosas por su nombre.#SiSePuede
— Beatriz Bandera Valladares ???? (@BeatrizBandera3) November 14, 2019
Sublime ????????????
Es necesario empezar a llamar las cosas por su nombre
— Hedy Roja Lamarr ???????? (@lokita7noe) November 14, 2019
— Antonio J Reyes (@AntonioJesusRe) November 14, 2019
Muy bien pic.twitter.com/SY5sDfdNMR
— gstradivarius (@gstradivarius) November 14, 2019
Más claro agua.
Fuck vox
— apátrida (@salvamarti1965) November 14, 2019
Claro y conciso.
Me representas!!!! ????
— Guito❤️???????? (@diemez80) November 14, 2019
NÍTIDO.
— Inquietando la CEOE ☭ (@PPeroRabioso) November 14, 2019
