El pasado miércoles, Christine Lagarde reunió a sus 23 compañeros del Consejo de Gobierno del Banco Central Europeo a las afueras de Fráncfort. Dicho organismo está formado por seis miembros del Comité Ejecutivo y los gobernadores centrales de los 19 países de la zona euro, en total 25 miembros. La instantánea de la reunión ha dejado comentarios muy críticos por la nula paridad de representantes: 23 hombres y una sola mujer.
La plaza vacante, para sumar 25, corresponde a Isabel Schnabel, que ha sido elegida como futura consejera en Alemania. Schnabel será la segunda mujer que entre en este organismo.
Las redes sociales han mostrado su disconformidad porque sólo salga una mujer y 23 hombres en la fotografía: "Sólo hay tres mujeres en esta imagen y dos de ellas están pintadas en cuadros".
Mucho se ha comentado, y con razón, lo de que solo haya tres mujeres en esta imagen y dos de ellas estén pintadas en cuadros. Pero qué me decís de lo de 'un ambiente abierto e informal'? ¿En qué universo paralelo habitan quienes gobiernan nuestras vidas? #democracia https://t.co/CqZ5dqYsGO
— lydia aguirre (@lydiaaguirre) November 15, 2019
Consejo de gobierno lo llaman... Vergonzante foto en la Europa del siglo XXI https://t.co/Dl26qTTXfX
— Nuria Varela (@NuriaVarela) November 14, 2019
Más sola que la una https://t.co/CA7l3bUwKa
— Imma Aguilar Nàcher (@immaaguilar) November 14, 2019
Hay más mujeres en los cuadros que en la mesa, no os digo más. https://t.co/YvMtcn5nrp
— Silvia Cuartas (@SilviaCuartas1) November 14, 2019
Un campo de nabos y tres mujeres, dos de ellas colgadas de la pared. https://t.co/bW1jFogFRQ
— Andrés Asensio Ramos (@aasensior) November 14, 2019
“Harry Potter y el machismo institucional“: críticas a la apertura del año judicial por falta de mujeres
¿Por qué hay tan pocas mujeres en la Wikipedia? El vídeo de Eres una Caca que ‘pisa’ el machismo en la enciclopedia
El hilo de un profesor narrando lo difícil que es explicar a sus alumnos qué son los micromachismos
