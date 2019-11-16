"El enemigo viene en yate y no en patera", rapeaban Los Chikos del Maíz. Y esa idea, poco a poco, empieza a germinar y tener espacio en los discursos de algunos políticos.

Esta vez ha habido que viajar hasta Reino Unido para encontrar un mensaje crítico ante el auge ultraderechista, que echa la culpa de todos los males de la sociedad a la migración. Está realizado por el Partido Laborista y ha tenido una difusión mundial. El país se encuentra en mitad de una campaña electoral decisiva que servirá para ver cómo termina la historia del brexit.

When politicians resort to blaming immigrants, you know they've run out of ideas. pic.twitter.com/Fc2hVYU7uN

