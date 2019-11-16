Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “Los millonarios son el problema, no los migrantes“: el aplaudido vídeo del Partido Laborista contra el auge ultraderechista

Por

"El enemigo viene en yate y no en patera", rapeaban Los Chikos del Maíz. Y esa idea, poco a poco, empieza a germinar y tener espacio en los discursos de algunos políticos.

Esta vez ha habido que viajar hasta Reino Unido para encontrar un mensaje crítico ante el auge ultraderechista, que echa la culpa de todos los males de la sociedad a la migración. Está realizado por el Partido Laborista y ha tenido una difusión mundial. El país se encuentra en mitad de una campaña electoral decisiva que servirá para ver cómo termina la historia del brexit.

Aquí puede verse subtitulado, donde se puede leer el contundente mensaje del partido de Corbyn: "Cuando los políticos culpan a los inmigrantes sabes que se han quedado sin excusas".

El vídeo crítica cómo, cuando un político se queda sin argumentos para justificar el paro, los recortes y la solvencia económica, acaba culpando a los migrantes como punto de fuga.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo