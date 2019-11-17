Diario Público
El desternillante montaje que muestra cómo sería ‘Los Simpson’ si fuera una serie española

Imaginarse cómo serían Los Simpsons si fuera una serie española es lo que ha hecho el tuitero Rickyexp y para ilustrarlo ha creado una intro de la conocida serie llena de referencias a nuestra cultura.

El vídeo empieza con el narrador de eGames Ibai copiando una frase en la pizarra como si fuese Bart, pero diciendo la frase del vídeo viral que publicó antes de los exámenes de Selectividad de este 2019: "Si el examen dura 90 minutos, yo me voy en el 91".

También aparecen conocidos rostros de la televisión, como el cocinero Alberto Chicote; de la música, C. Tangana; de las redes, como la joven que fue a cantar al cásting de Operación Triunfo la canción La rubia, de Omar Montes; y de la política, como la aparición de Albert Rivera sosteniendo un adoquín.

Tampoco faltan alusiones a las cadenas Mercadona y 100 Montaditos y a productos como la pizza Casa Tarradellas, las patatas Ruffles, la sangría Don Simón y el Satisfayer.

 

