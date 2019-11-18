Las futbolistas de los 16 equipos de la Primera División femenina ha participado en un paro masivo, consiguiendo que no se haya celebrado ninguno de los partidos previstos de este fin de semana.
Después de ver, durante trece meses, cómo las negociaciones para un convenio colectivo se iban estancando, las jugadores han decidido hacer un paro indefinido para pedir un salario mínimo de 16.000 eruos por jornada completa y vacaciones de 30 días naturales, entre otras cosas.
Algunos futbolistas han apoyado a sus compañeras, concretamente Andrés Iniesta, que ha pedido igualdad, y Antoine Griezmann, que ha enviado su apoyo.
Todo mi apoyo a las futbolistas que luchan por sus derechos. Por la igualdad.
— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) November 17, 2019
A las compañeras del fútbol femenino que están en huelga luchando por sus derechos les envío todo mi apoyo. Mucho ánimo! https://t.co/pnk0oBilJI
— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) November 16, 2019
Muchos tuiteros y tuiteras han aplaudido el gesto, pero también han recordado que, si los futbolistas masculinos secundasen la huelga, el convenio se firmaría mucho más pronto.
Están bien tus palabras, pero, por desgracia, si paraseis vosotros, les harían caso de la misma.
— Eneko Fernandez (@enekogara) November 16, 2019
Fácil...secundar la huelga y en literalmente 15 minutos problema solucionado
— luis lozano (@Luis94585372) November 17, 2019
Huelga de los futbolistas masculinos y verás como suben el sueldo a las mujeres en un fin de semana.
— Rubén Carreño Orta (@Rumeligue) November 17, 2019
Lo rápido que se solucionaría la huelga del fútbol femenino si los jugadores de primera división se solidarizasen y anunciaran un parón hasta que no se apruebe el convenio colectivo de sus compañeras.
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) November 17, 2019
"Todo el apoyo" sería sumaros a la huelga.
— ????aNNa???? (@Aniuska) November 17, 2019
