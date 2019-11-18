Diario Público
Feminismo “Huelga de los futbolistas masculinos y verás como suben el sueldo a las mujeres en un fin de semana“: las redes piden más que un tuit

Las futbolistas de los 16 equipos de la Primera División femenina ha participado en un paro masivo, consiguiendo que no se haya celebrado ninguno de los partidos previstos de este fin de semana.

Después de ver, durante trece meses, cómo las negociaciones para un convenio colectivo se iban estancando, las jugadores han decidido hacer un paro indefinido para pedir un salario mínimo de 16.000 eruos por jornada completa y vacaciones de 30 días naturales, entre otras cosas.

Algunos futbolistas han apoyado a sus compañeras, concretamente Andrés Iniesta, que ha pedido igualdad, y Antoine Griezmann, que ha enviado su apoyo.

Muchos tuiteros y tuiteras han aplaudido el gesto, pero también han recordado que, si los futbolistas masculinos secundasen la huelga, el convenio se firmaría mucho más pronto.

