El pasado domingo, el periódico ABC publicó un artículo titulado "¿Es Vox fascista? No. A los expertos les preocupa más la actitud de los independentistas". En el texto, ABC da voz a tres catedráticos que valoran a Vox como "un partido de ultraderecha".

En la pieza, uno de los catedráticos explica que "Vox no tiene ninguna participación en actos violentos", mientras que otros partidos "tienen cierta comprensión con la violencia que se ve en Cataluña".

Además, en el artículo aseguran que, "pese a lo radicales que puedan parecer los postulados de Vox, los expertos coinciden en que, igual que ocurrió en su día con Podemos, el tamiz de las instituciones suavizará al partido".

Las redes han arremetido contra el periódico por "blanquear el fascismo" con su artículo. "No digo que los votantes de VOX sean fascistas en su gran mayoría, pero el partido como tal lo es. Sin duda alguna. Los votantes van y vienen pero las ideas que representa el partido son fascistas y esas son inamovibles", han asegurado un usuario, recogiendo el sentir general por el artículo.

No es la primera vez que los medios maquillan el partido de ultraderecha, cuando Ciudadanos y PP pactaron con Vox, algunos medios intentaron evitar calificar a este último en sus artículos.

