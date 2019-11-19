Diario Público
Twitter Confunden a una actriz con la diputada de Vox que dijo que “el feminismo es cáncer“ y que coser “empodera“ por llamarse igual

El pasado 14 de noviembre, la diputada regional de Vox Alicia Rubio afirmó, en el Pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid, que "el feminismo es cáncer" y que coser "empodera" a las mujeres.

"Yo pondría como asignatura obligatoria, en vez de feminismo, costura (...) empodera mucho coser un botón", añadió durante su intervención.

Esta no es la única polémica que tiene la diputada de ultraderecha a sus espaldas. El pasado mes de febrero, en el programa Gato al Agua de Intereconomía, desplegó toda su homofobia con esta frase: “Si realmente se quiere defender a los niños no hay que defender a los niños homosexuales, si es que existe semejante cosa, o los niños trans. Hay que defender a todos”.

Ahora, la actriz Alicia Rubio ha anunciado en su cuenta que está recibiendo mensajes de usuarios que la están confundiendo con la diputada regional.

"No soy Alicia Rubio diputada de Vox, dejad de mandarme mensajes de coser botones. Gracias", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter.

