Así se destruye una esvástica nazi: en trozos pequeños para que nadie pueda usarla para exaltar la dictadura alemana, el holocausto y todo lo que representa. Es lo que puede verse en un vídeo compartido por la actriz canadiense Chelah Horsdal de la serie The man in the high castle. Basada en la novela de Philip K. Dick, imagina una realidad alternativa en que la que la Alemania nazi y Japón hubieran vencido en la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Super satisfying... Reminder that High Castle proudly destroyed all the swastikas that were produced for the show. pic.twitter.com/ecW445OWhB — Chelah Horsdal (@chelahhorsdal) November 16, 2019

“Super satisfacorio. Un recuerdo de que High Castle destruyó orgullosamente todas las esvásticas que fueron producidas para el show”, asegura.

The man in the high castle, producida por Amazon Prime Video, estrenó el pasado viernes su cuarta y última temporada. El momento del vídeo corresponde a la destrucción de los símbolos utilizados durante el rodaje de la misma.