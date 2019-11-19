Diario Público
“Va a tener que extirparse el intestino grueso para teneros contentos“: el nuevo artículo machista sobre Scarlett Johansson

Ayer, el nombre la actriz Scarlett Johansson se hizo trending topic en España. ¿Por qué? ¿Por el anuncio de una nueva película? ¿Por un premio? No, se hizo viral por unas fotos en las que se ve a la intérprete disfrutando en la playa.

La web Diario Gol publicó un artículo titulado: “¡Vaya barriga tiene Scarlett Johansson!”. Foto en bikini sin Photoshop". El pantallazo de la supuesta barriga de la actriz corrió como la pólvora y muchos usuarios criticaron el artículo.

"Falso" y "machista" son algunas de las expresiones que más se han compartido por redes sociales. Algunas mujeres han explicado que, por publicaciones como esa, los complejos por tener un cuerpo muy delgado afloran.

"Un medio publica la ¿noticia? de que Scarlett Johansson tiene barriga y las respuestas de la mayoría se centran en asegurar que la actriz es perfecta. El problema no es que la mujer tenga o deje de tener tripa, sino que su cuerpo - el que sea, eso da igual- sea motivo de noticia", ha explicado una tuitera.

No es la primera vez que la actriz recibe críticas machistas. Cuando protagonizó un desnudo integral en una escena de la película Under Skin, muchos criticaron su figura.

