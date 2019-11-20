Greta Thumberg tiene una doble del pasado y el mundo, un problema con las teorías de la conspiración

Prefiere un catamarán a un Delorean y no se apellida McFly. Tampoco viene a vendernos lejía, aunque sí a promover la limpieza. Greta Thumberg no ha necesitado ajustarse a los cánones para que los conspiranoicos la conviertan en una viajera en el tiempo. Mientras la joven activista viaja a Madrid para asistir a la Cumbre del Clima, una foto de hace 120 años guardada en los archivos de la Universidad de Washington ha desatado las teorías sobre el origen de la líder de la revolución climática mundial.

En la imagen, que recoge a unos niños extrayendo oro en 1898, una cara resulta extrañamente familiar. Una de las niñas que captura la fotografía guarda un inquietante parecido con Greta Thumberg que, lejos de pasar desapercibido, ha supuesto una evidencia suficiente para que varios usuarios de Twitter dieran alas a una nueva teoría de la conspiración. "Es una viajera en el tiempo, del futuro, y está aquí para salvarnos", aseveraba el usuario Jack Sam Strange, sembrando una hipótesis que han secundado muchos usuarios en la red social.

So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk — Jack - J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019

Sin embargo, como es habitual en la ciencia-ficción, los debates sobre el argumento de esta conspiranoica trama han comenzado a surgir. Algunos se preguntaban qué sentido tenía que una viajera en el tiempo viniera del pasado y no del futuro. A esta cuestión, el perpetrador de la teoría respondía con seguridad: "Obviamente, como una viajera en el tiempo, puede ir a cualquier periodo temporal. Ella obviamente trató de volver 120 años atrás, no funcionó y ahora está aquí". Otros iban más allá, llevando la historia a un punto casi desquiciante: "Quizás en el futuro próximo ella decide que la única forma de salvarnos es volver al pasado, así que la fotografía es de su 'yo' futuro en el pasado".

To those saying ‘How can she be in the past if she’s from the future?!?’ Obviously, as a time traveller, she can travel to ANY time period. She obviously tried to go back 120 years, didn’t work, and now she’s here. Obviously! ???? — Jack - J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 20, 2019

Maybe in the near future she will decide the only way to save us is by traveling to the past, so the pic is of a future her in the past. — Erik Fraser (@efraser77) November 20, 2019

El siguiente giro de esta historia todavía está por descubrir. El mundo aguarda paciente a la confirmación de esta insostenible teoría. Quién sabe si se producirá en suelo español, cuando en su marcha de Madrid tras la Cumbre del Clima Greta pronuncie un contundente "volveré".

No no. You got it all wrong... ....She doesn’t age. So she’s been 16 for hundreds of years. That’s why she’s so wise. ???? — Ellie Vegan Philly Ⓥ???? ???????????? (@elliethebookgal) November 20, 2019