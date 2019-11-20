El pasado 17 de noviembre, con motivo del Día Mundial de los Pobres, el Papa Francisco celebró una misa en la Basílica de San Pedro. Su "aportación" no terminó ahí, y trasladó su opinión a sus redes sociales.
En un tuit publicado el mismo día, Francisco aseguró que los pobres "son el tesoro de la Iglesia", ya que muestran "la riqueza que no se devalúa nunca", el amor.
"Los pobres nos facilitan el acceso al Cielo. Ya desde ahora son el tesoro de la Iglesia. Nos muestran la riqueza que no se devalúa nunca, la que une la Tierra y el Cielo y por la que verdaderamente vale la pena vivir: el amor", escribía en Twitter.
Los pobres nos facilitan el acceso al Cielo. Ya desde ahora son el tesoro de la Iglesia. Nos muestran la riqueza que no se devalúa nunca, la que une la Tierra y el Cielo y por la que verdaderamente vale la pena vivir: el amor. #DíaMundialdelosPobres https://t.co/ZZKQEIHFJJ
— Papa Francisco (@Pontifex_es) November 17, 2019
Las redes no se han tomado muy bien sus palabras y han criticado con fuerza su forma de "dulcificar la pobreza".
La riqueza de El Vaticano es de un valor incalculable y muchos usuarios han criticado el cinismo del Papa al lanzar esas palabras: "Romantizar la pobreza solo favorece a los que no son pobres", ha dicho un usuario.
Querés tanto a los pobres que ayudas a multiplicarlos para beneficio de tus amigos.
CÍNICO
— sandra menconi (@GRANDMA2206) November 18, 2019
#DiaMundialdelosPobres este mensaje es de una peligrosidad inconmensurable, ser pobre es una condición, no una forma de ser, no habla de quienes somos sino de como estamos. Si algo facilita el acceso al cielo, no es la pobreza sino la humanidad, que se da en toda clase social. pic.twitter.com/73Koe7JYzO
— Silvia Fernández (@sylvi_fernandez) November 17, 2019
Multiplicar la pobreza y quintuplicar su riqueza.
— Bravo Defensor (@masquelibre) November 18, 2019
Si la pobreza es sinónimo de amor, porque hay tanta riqueza en el Vaticano?
— Tupeorpesadilla (@Tupeorp39518112) November 19, 2019
Sí muy bonito. Ayúdennos a acabar con la pobreza, y no a romantizarla, porfi.
— Abraham Mendieta (@abrahamendieta) November 19, 2019
Vivan los pobres! Hagamos más!
— LaJustina ???????????? (@JustinaCaddeu) November 18, 2019
