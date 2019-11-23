Cuenta con la friolera de 700.000 retuits y casi dos millones de likes. Un disfraz de dinosaurio y muy mala leche bastan para un viral en redes sociales que ya ha dado la vuelta al mundo.

La usuaria de twitter @Zencsss publicaba el pasado 20 de noviembre un vídeo en el que un hombre sale corriendo y todo el mundo le mira. Acto seguido, de la esquina que él giraba, aparece un dinosaurio.

Es fácil reírse de los que sufren la broma, pero al ver cómo tantas personas han mordido el anzuelo, lleva a una duda inevitable: ¿Tú te hubieras asustado?

