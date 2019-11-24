Diario Público
Diario Público

Fascismo “En los años 30, Facebook habría permitido a Hitler publicar anuncios antijudíos“: la demoledora reflexión de Sacha Baron Cohen

Por

El actor Sacha Baron Cohen dejó a todo el mundo sin habla tras una reflexión durante una entrevista que ha sido tremendamente aplaudida. "En los años 30, Facebook habría permitido a Hitler publicar anuncios antijudíos", dijo el actor de Borat.

"Piénsenlo. Facebook, YouTube y Google, Twitter y otros: llegan a miles de millones de personas. Los algoritmos de los que dependen estas plataformas amplifican deliberadamente el tipo de contenido que mantiene a los usuarios interesados: historias que atraen nuestros instintos más bajos y que provocan indignación y miedo", aseguró el intérprete, para continuar: ""Si uno les paga, Facebook publicará cualquier anuncio 'político' que desee, incluso si es una mentira. E incluso le ayudarán a orientar esas mentiras a sus usuarios para obtener el máximo efecto".

Tras decir la frase sobre Facebook y Hitler, el londinense concluye: "Todavía hay negacionistas del Holocausto en Facebook, y Google aún lleva a los sitios web donde se niega el Holocausto. En Internet todo puede parecer igualmente legítimo". Aquí puedes ver el vídeo completo.

Las reacciones han sido de total aprobación a la reflexión del cómico.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo