El actor Sacha Baron Cohen dejó a todo el mundo sin habla tras una reflexión durante una entrevista que ha sido tremendamente aplaudida. "En los años 30, Facebook habría permitido a Hitler publicar anuncios antijudíos", dijo el actor de Borat.
"Piénsenlo. Facebook, YouTube y Google, Twitter y otros: llegan a miles de millones de personas. Los algoritmos de los que dependen estas plataformas amplifican deliberadamente el tipo de contenido que mantiene a los usuarios interesados: historias que atraen nuestros instintos más bajos y que provocan indignación y miedo", aseguró el intérprete, para continuar: ""Si uno les paga, Facebook publicará cualquier anuncio 'político' que desee, incluso si es una mentira. E incluso le ayudarán a orientar esas mentiras a sus usuarios para obtener el máximo efecto".
Tras decir la frase sobre Facebook y Hitler, el londinense concluye: "Todavía hay negacionistas del Holocausto en Facebook, y Google aún lleva a los sitios web donde se niega el Holocausto. En Internet todo puede parecer igualmente legítimo". Aquí puedes ver el vídeo completo.
‘If Facebook were around in the 1930s, it would have allowed Hitler to post 30-second ads’ — Listen to Sacha Baron Cohen slam the social media industry for facilitating the spread of hate, lies, and conspiracies pic.twitter.com/QinOnNRvxv
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 22, 2019
Las reacciones han sido de total aprobación a la reflexión del cómico.
Sasha Baron Cohen carga contra las redes sociales y califica a FB como la más grande máquina de propaganda de la historia.
Un vídeo para ver Justo hoy, cuando “#veneco” y “#venecos”, dos términos xenofóbicos, son tendencia en Twitter. https://t.co/HOsCzFL1Ef
— Carlos Caridad (@mccarlanga) November 23, 2019
“Aquellos q te hacen creer en absurdos pueden hacerte cometer atrocidades” Voltaire citado x @SachaBaronCohen para explicar este experimento q lo comprueba. Es lo q ha hecho la dictadura Chayorteguista en #Nicaragua con sus serviles a quienes ha convertido ya en criminales. https://t.co/WYJuPvLLvp
— pxmolina (@pxmolina) November 23, 2019
Las redes sociales le han dado un megafono mundial a hordas de idiotas, misoginos y racistas. Debe ser controlado. #SachaBaronCohen https://t.co/9QMZIj8TYQ
— Factor IX is coming ???? (@gaborobles42) November 23, 2019
El gran, gran Sacha Barón Cohen pone en su sitio a “la mayor maquinaria de propaganda en la historia humana”: las redes sociales. https://t.co/8KvHHDEcfb
— León Krauze (@LeonKrauze) November 23, 2019
