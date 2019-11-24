El actor Sacha Baron Cohen dejó a todo el mundo sin habla tras una reflexión durante una entrevista que ha sido tremendamente aplaudida. "En los años 30, Facebook habría permitido a Hitler publicar anuncios antijudíos", dijo el actor de Borat.

"Piénsenlo. Facebook, YouTube y Google, Twitter y otros: llegan a miles de millones de personas. Los algoritmos de los que dependen estas plataformas amplifican deliberadamente el tipo de contenido que mantiene a los usuarios interesados: historias que atraen nuestros instintos más bajos y que provocan indignación y miedo", aseguró el intérprete, para continuar: ""Si uno les paga, Facebook publicará cualquier anuncio 'político' que desee, incluso si es una mentira. E incluso le ayudarán a orientar esas mentiras a sus usuarios para obtener el máximo efecto".

Tras decir la frase sobre Facebook y Hitler, el londinense concluye: "Todavía hay negacionistas del Holocausto en Facebook, y Google aún lleva a los sitios web donde se niega el Holocausto. En Internet todo puede parecer igualmente legítimo". Aquí puedes ver el vídeo completo.

‘If Facebook were around in the 1930s, it would have allowed Hitler to post 30-second ads’ — Listen to Sacha Baron Cohen slam the social media industry for facilitating the spread of hate, lies, and conspiracies pic.twitter.com/QinOnNRvxv

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 22, 2019