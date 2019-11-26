En las cenas de Navidad o de trabajo, en las quedadas de amigos o en los grupos de WhatsApp, suele estar el típico cuñao. Los podemos identificar por su capacidad de saberlo todo y por utilizar frases como "no soy machista pero"... Están en todas partes y se delatan cuando abren la boca. Por eso, el dibujante Pedro de Vera ha invitado a sus seguidores a escribir esas frases típicas de cuñao que todos conocemos.
Inserta tu frase cuñada aquí. #Ranciofacts #FelizMartes pic.twitter.com/houVFTcAXu
— Pedro Vera (@pedroveraOyP) November 26, 2019
Está claro que el cuñadismo se practica mucho en España ya que, en menos de cuatro horas, Vera ha recibido cientos de respuestas.
Muere más gente por llevar el cinturón puesto que por no llevarlo
— Monsieur Castagnas (@MonsieurMarrons) November 26, 2019
"Donde estén las marchas que se quiten los automáticos, que eso ni es conducir ni es ná"
— Rafa Mata (@_rafamata_) November 26, 2019
"Y otro puto ciclista... ¡Qué la carretera es para los coches...Indurain!"
— Ibantxu el de Otxandiano ????☠️ (@Otxandi) November 26, 2019
Ni izquierdas ni derechas, sentido común.
— R.Nixon (@vote4nixon) November 26, 2019
"A más de 180 los radares no saltan".
— Ñaúl (@nhaultwit) November 26, 2019
Lo de Cataluña lo arreglaba yo en un momento.
— Joan Belda (@belda_j) November 26, 2019
-Amancio Ortega es "mu güeno" donando máquinas a la sanidad y los "perrofluta" lo critican.
-"Franco hizo cosas güenas como pantanos".
-"A tos estos los mandaba a hacer la "mili" pa hacerse hombres".
-"Gracias a Abascal se van a acabar los chiringuitos de las feminazis".
— Zoser (@Zoser71) November 26, 2019
Si ves mucho camiones en el parking, ahí se come bien
— Manuel (@Baby_Nolo) November 26, 2019
Aquí se emigró pero la gente iba con un contrato de trabajo.
— David Reval (@Camachero81) November 26, 2019
"Al mío lo pones a 190 y ni te enteras"
— Иван (@ivanrm81) November 26, 2019
Me he comprado yo el mismo y me ha costado 2.000€ menos.
— Alberte Montes (@albertemontes) November 26, 2019
"Yo me hago Madrid-Murcia en 2 horas" ¡¡Kakakakajajota !!
— Quantic Matterman (@s_artigues) November 26, 2019
Pisale, pisale... que yo sé ande están los radares..
— Mike J Kilva (@MikeJKilva) November 26, 2019
No me toques la radio que tengo las emisoras sintonizadas
— HaHaHa!!! (@Juankii777) November 26, 2019
Que yo respeto a quien quiera manifestarte y hacer huelgas, pero que no molesten a los demás.
— Gorka Estakazo (@Gorka1982) November 26, 2019
