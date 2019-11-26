Diario Público
En las cenas de Navidad o de trabajo, en las quedadas de amigos o en los grupos de WhatsApp, suele estar el típico cuñao. Los podemos identificar por su capacidad de saberlo todo y por utilizar frases como "no soy machista pero"... Están en todas partes y se delatan cuando abren la boca. Por eso, el dibujante Pedro de Vera ha invitado a sus seguidores a escribir esas frases típicas de cuñao que todos conocemos.

Está claro que el cuñadismo se practica mucho en España ya que, en menos de cuatro horas, Vera ha recibido cientos de respuestas.

 

