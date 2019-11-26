Diario Público
La prensa 'seria' Los machistas hablan castellano en los anuncios de Colau y por el mar corren las liebres

Vamos a contar mentiras, tralará: Los machistas hablan castellano en los anuncios de Colau y por el mar corren las liebres. O dicho de otro modo: donde tú ves un vídeo con un mensaje contra la violencia machista algunos ven un mensaje contra los castellano parlantes. Es lo que ha pasado con la campaña creada por el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que con el nombre "Ante la violencia machista, di lo que piensas", ponen el foco en lo que los hombres pueden hacer para parar el acoso.

Varios medios como ABC, La Razón o El Mundo han destacado uno de esos vídeos donde dos de los que actúan como machistas hablan en castellano y el que lo recrimina, en catalán. Con ese vídeo han llegado a la conclusión de que el Ayuntamiento identifica a los castellanoparlantes con el machismo. El detalle que lo desmonta todo, es que en el resto de vídeos de la campaña todos los que actúan de machistas hablan catalán. Por no hablar de que en los anuncios nadie es el bueno: el que lo recrimina realmente se lo está imaginando pero no hace nada y queda como un cobarde.

Este es el vídeo en cuestión:

Aquí pueden verse algunos de los titulares recogidos: “Los machistas hablan castellano, según el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona”, “Para Ada Colau los machistas hablan castellano y los que lo denuncian hablan catalán” o “El polémico vídeo del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona que identifica a los machistas con el uso del español”.

Y estos son el resto de vídeos en los que los machistas hablan en catalán:

