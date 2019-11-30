Juan Carlos Girauta, exdiputado de Ciudadanos en el Congreso de los Diputados, publicó en su perfil de Twitter un meme en el que aparecía él sentado en el belén del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que sólo ha generado polémicas desde su aparición.
El meme, originalmente creado por @juevessantes, debió hacerle gracia al expolítico, que terminó por publicarlo. La broma volvía a hacer hincapié en aquella famosa imagen de Girauta sentado en la más absoluta soledad, que desató una oleada de bromas.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) November 30, 2019
Las reacciones, más que humorísticas, giraron en torno a la enorme sorpresa por ver tanto humor en una cuenta más acostumbrada al enfado.
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) November 29, 2019
@GirautaOficial sacando sus cosas del congreso de los diputados, después de quedarse sin escaño https://t.co/vpFTqhOF2f
— Fernando Gómez Rodríguez (@fermdtCCF) November 30, 2019
Hacerse el ingenioso habiéndo plagiado el tuit https://t.co/2jfU4H73jV
Es muy patético hasta para ti.
— Nestor de Troya (@elnestorruiz) November 30, 2019
El caganer
— David (@heisenbergFPV) November 30, 2019
Desde que que huíste del desastre parece llevas mejor lo de reírte de ti mismo. Es una mejora importante.
— Rojirrim (@Rojirrim1) November 30, 2019
Hacerse el ingenioso habiéndo plagiado el tuit https://t.co/2jfU4H73jV
Es muy patético hasta para ti.
— Nestor de Troya (@elnestorruiz) November 30, 2019
Las sandalias, pordiosbendito ????
— Cienrosas???????? (@Cienrosas) November 30, 2019
— goyovision (@goyovision) November 30, 2019
