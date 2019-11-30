Diario Público
Ciudadanos Girauta desconcierta a todos tras publicar un tuit en el que se autoparodia

Juan Carlos Girauta, exdiputado de Ciudadanos en el Congreso de los Diputados, publicó en su perfil de Twitter un meme en el que aparecía él sentado en el belén del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que sólo ha generado polémicas desde su aparición.

El meme, originalmente creado por @juevessantes, debió hacerle gracia al expolítico, que terminó por publicarlo. La broma volvía a hacer hincapié en aquella famosa imagen de Girauta sentado en la más absoluta soledad, que desató una oleada de bromas.

Las reacciones, más que humorísticas, giraron en torno a la enorme sorpresa por ver tanto humor en una cuenta más acostumbrada al enfado.

