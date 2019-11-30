Diario Público
Twitter El consumismo delirante ha llevado a esto: una tienda arrasada tras anunciarse su liquidación

El huracán de las compras compulsivas, un frente de altas presiones, atraviesa estos días la península dejando a su paso numerosos comercios saqueados y desvalijados. Son muchos los trabajadores que han sentido "miedo" estos días a causa de las oleadas de compradores enloquecidos que han acudido en masa a sus establecimientos.

En un reciente vídeo publicado por un usuario en Twitter se observa una tienda saqueada y con todo la mercancía por el suelo mientras algunos clientes rebuscan en el poco género que queda en las estanterías. Las imágenes, que se han hecho virales, se atribuyeron erróneamente al poderoso BlackFriday, considerado una de las tormentas tropicales más poderosas del año.

Sin embargo, en esta ocasión, el fenómeno Black Friday no está detrás del pillaje. Fuentes del comercio consultadas por Público confirman lo que ya adelantaba ayer una usuaria en Twitter, esto es, que la tienda se encuentra desde hace algún tiempo en proceso de liquidación por cierre y que ese es el motivo real de las imágenes.

Al margen de qué clase de fenómeno esté detrás de los destrozos, los usuarios de Twitter estaban indignados con las actitudes poco civilizadas de los clientes comparándolos en alguna ocasión con una manada de búfalos.

