La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, describió como "machirulo maleducado" al portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith: "No hay estética sin ética: espantoso es usted y sus ideas, señor Smith".
Colau lo ha dicho a través de una publicación en Twitter después de que Ortega Smith haya asegurado que el Belén instalado en la plaza Sant Jaume es "como Ada Colau, una cosa deslavazada" sin buen gusto ni sentido común, según él.
"Cada vez que habla Ortega Smith demuestra que es un machirulo maleducado", ha aseverado Colau, que ha destacado que es una tradición que cada Navidad se abra este debate sobre el belén, que este año representa un trastero con ornamentos y recuerdos navideños en cajas de diversos tamaños.
Cada navidad hay debate sobre el belén de Plaza Sant Jaume. Está bien, es una tradición.
Y cada vez que habla Ortega Smith demuestra que es un machirulo maleducado.
No hay estética sin ética: espantoso es usted y sus ideas, sr Smith. pic.twitter.com/pCcVQU50PD
— Ada Colau (@AdaColau) November 29, 2019
Las respuestas han sido de apoyo a la alcaldesa ante el último ataque de Vox hacia su persona.
Espantoso si. Tb, Ortega Smith no podía verter agua de una bota con las instrucciones en el talón.
Qué peinabombillas ????????♂️
Todo mi apoyo, Ada.
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) November 29, 2019
La extremaderecha muy indignada por el Belén de Barcelona de @AdaColau, pero muy sumisos por los 65.000 millones de euros que nos deben los bancos.....
Lo pilláis ya o necesitáis un croquis??#FelizSabado#FelizFinDeSemana pic.twitter.com/6s1acPsBSc
— ★Antídoto★ ???? (@Yo_Soy_Asin) November 30, 2019
Incluso desde el Twitter de su formación, Barcelona en Comú, se atrevieron a jugar con una de las figuras del Belén, la cuál ofrecieron a Smith representar.
Señor Ortega Smith, le pedimos disculpas si el belén de este año no es de su agrado... ????
¿Qué le parece si usted hace de caganer? ¿Cree que mejoraría? ¡A nosotros nos encantaría!https://t.co/78RRpd7jZB
— Barcelona en Comú (@bcnencomu) November 29, 2019
