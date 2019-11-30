Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Ada Colau responde de forma contundente a Ortega Smith: “Machirulo maleducado“

Por

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, describió como "machirulo maleducado" al portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith: "No hay estética sin ética: espantoso es usted y sus ideas, señor Smith".

Colau lo ha dicho a través de una publicación en Twitter después de que Ortega Smith haya asegurado que el Belén instalado en la plaza Sant Jaume es "como Ada Colau, una cosa deslavazada" sin buen gusto ni sentido común, según él.

"Cada vez que habla Ortega Smith demuestra que es un machirulo maleducado", ha aseverado Colau, que ha destacado que es una tradición que cada Navidad se abra este debate sobre el belén, que este año representa un trastero con ornamentos y recuerdos navideños en cajas de diversos tamaños.

Las respuestas han sido de apoyo a la alcaldesa ante el último ataque de Vox hacia su persona.

Incluso desde el Twitter de su formación, Barcelona en Comú, se atrevieron a jugar con una de las figuras del Belén, la cuál ofrecieron a Smith representar.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo