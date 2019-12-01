Diario Público
Twitter Los “recelos en Zarzuela“ al pacto con Podemos y ERC enfadan en Twitter: “Siempre pueden presentarse a elecciones“

El diputado Jon Inarritu ejecutó una respuesta muy aplaudida a través de Twitter a una noticia del diario El Mundo. En ella se asegura que la Zarzuela no ve con buenos ojos el pacto de PSOE y Podemos con ERC, que podría desatascar la formación de Gobierno próximamente.

Que la jefatura del Estado haya filtrado su incomodidad ante un gobierno electo no ha gustado en redes sociales, y ha sido la reflexión de Inarritu la que se ha convertido en viral, como representante de ese malestar.

El tuit cuenta con más de 3.000 retuits y muchos comentarios por el estilo.

