El diputado Jon Inarritu ejecutó una respuesta muy aplaudida a través de Twitter a una noticia del diario El Mundo. En ella se asegura que la Zarzuela no ve con buenos ojos el pacto de PSOE y Podemos con ERC, que podría desatascar la formación de Gobierno próximamente.
Que la jefatura del Estado haya filtrado su incomodidad ante un gobierno electo no ha gustado en redes sociales, y ha sido la reflexión de Inarritu la que se ha convertido en viral, como representante de ese malestar.
???? Si tanto le gusta la política, siempre puede presentarse a unas elecciones. pic.twitter.com/fONdVouhlQ
— Jon Inarritu (@JonInarritu) December 1, 2019
El tuit cuenta con más de 3.000 retuits y muchos comentarios por el estilo.
Eso, eso, q se presente!!
— Nina #JoSocCDR #Dempeus (@Nina_Hagen_) December 1, 2019
Zarzuela ya se presento a elecciones, como unico candidato , les eligió Franco.
— green ????????♌✡️????️????️????️???????? (@alhama14camp) December 1, 2019
Sorpresón. El rey de Vox, incómodo con el pacto de izquierdas y con que pasen de él y de sus discursos ultras https://t.co/VgBGptewNs
— Guillermo López (@GuillermoLPD) December 1, 2019
La neutralidad de la Corona y tal y tal. ¿Desmentirá Zarzuela esta portada, desmentirá al "entorno", o guardará silencio?https://t.co/LycEypQk02
— Jesús Barcos (@elultramarinos) December 1, 2019
