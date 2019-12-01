Diario Público
Twitter Un tuitero recopila lo más ridículo, tronchante, casposo e indignante de 2019 en un hilo perfecto

"Se han filtrado las nominaciones a los Goya", publicó el tuitero Jotaderos como apertura de un hilo que se ha hecho viral. Con su particular esencia, que mezcla personajes de prensa rosa, cultura popular y política, la cuenta de Twitter ha ido dejando imágenes de sus nominados, un contenido hilarante y fuera de toda realidad.

Pasen y vean la colección que mejor representa la decadencia cultural, social y política que atraviesa España.

