El pasado 27 de noviembre, tras ser preguntada por la reprobación del concejal de Vox Javier Ortega Smith en el pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso indicó que Smith no es de su “competencia”.
Ayuso se reafirmó en sus palabras del pasado 25 de noviembre y aseguró que el camino contra la violencia de género “deben emprenderlo hombres y mujeres en igualdad” y no caer en la “guerra de sexos”. Tras esas palabras llegó la ayusada de turno y, al más puro estilo Rajoy, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid aseguró que “el hombre por sí mismo no es un ser violento, porque el hombre también agrede al hombre”.
Aunque han pasado varios días, las redes se han hecho eco ahora y el vídeo de Ayuso está corriendo como la pólvora. ¡Vaya cuatro añitos nos esperan!
"El hombre no es un ser violento porque el hombre también agrede al hombre"
Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, aunque cueste creerlo. pic.twitter.com/WgDRWaqN2K
— Indignad@s!! (@Sentid2016Comun) December 2, 2019
Gracias, fachas del mundo, por meter a esta intelectual a dirigir la Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid. https://t.co/2M725ayUSf
— Barbijaputa (@Barbijaputa) December 3, 2019
"Posesión infernal", color, 2019. Dirigida por Mariano Rajoy. https://t.co/ATor2JoclZ
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) December 3, 2019
Para el top 10 de las frases más estúpidas del año.
"Yo creo que el hombre por sí mismo no es un ser violento porque el hombre también agrede al hombre" (Isabel Díaz Ayuso) pic.twitter.com/KE6nLqwHC6
— José López (@JoseLopezBnitez) December 2, 2019
"Yo creo que el hombre por sí mismo no es un ser violento porque el hombre también agrede al hombre" @IdiazAyuso
L@s humoristas deberían denunciar al PP por intrusismo laboral #elintermedio
— Leticia Pereira (@Leticia2711) December 2, 2019
Y los madrileños no solicitan que les devuelvan el dinero?
Están pagando por un político defectuoso
Donde están las asociaciones de consumidores cuando tanto se les necesita?
O es que la adquirieron en un Black Friday de esos?
— Odiseia Ferina (@OdiseiaFerina) December 3, 2019
