Quitando las concertinas de la valla de Ceuta… mientras las pone Marruecos: dos noticias juntas se entienden mejor

Cualquiera que haya visto las noticias esta semana habrá detectado lo que parece una buena noticia para los derechos humanos: “El Gobierno comienza a retirar las concertinas en la valla de Ceuta”.

El Consejo de Ministras había acordado la eliminación de este elemento que provoca terribles heridas y su sustitución por “otros métodos distintos a las cuchillas que garanticen la seguridad fronteriza pero no con medios cruentos”.

La impresión del lector cambiará si acompaña esa noticia de otra de hace unos días: “Marruecos instala concertinas con fondos europeos después de que España anuncie la retirada de las suyas”.

Efectivamente, mientras España está retirando sus concertinas, Marruecos está instalando otras con los fondos que acordó a finales de 2018 la Comisión Europea. Unos 140 millones de euros junto a otros 30 millones que ya fueron ingresados en las arcas del reino alauí tras las presiones del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en Bruselas para financiar a Marruecos y reforzar la colaboración en la lucha contra la inmigración ilegal.

