Quitando las concertinas de la valla de Ceuta… mientras las pone Marruecos: dos noticias juntas se entienden mejor

Cualquiera que haya visto las noticias esta semana habrá detectado lo que parece una buena noticia para los derechos humanos: “El Gobierno comienza a retirar las concertinas en la valla de Ceuta”.
El Consejo de Ministras había acordado la eliminación de este elemento que provoca terribles heridas y su sustitución por “otros métodos distintos a las cuchillas que garanticen la seguridad fronteriza pero no con medios cruentos”.
La impresión del lector cambiará si acompaña esa noticia de otra de hace unos días: “Marruecos instala concertinas con fondos europeos después de que España anuncie la retirada de las suyas”.
Efectivamente, mientras España está retirando sus concertinas, Marruecos está instalando otras con los fondos que acordó a finales de 2018 la Comisión Europea. Unos 140 millones de euros junto a otros 30 millones que ya fueron ingresados en las arcas del reino alauí tras las presiones del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en Bruselas para financiar a Marruecos y reforzar la colaboración en la lucha contra la inmigración ilegal.
Hoy leeréis que "el Gobierno retira las concertinas de la valla de Ceuta".
¿Qué ha pasado en realidad? Que Marruecos ha puesto concertinas en su valla, así q nosotros podemos quitarlas de la nuestra y quedarnos con la conciencia tranquila. pic.twitter.com/FE3axCJ2Fj
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) December 4, 2019
Las gallinas que entran por las que salen
— Serotonina (@serchi111_) December 4, 2019
Sí...y se trasladan 15 metros más allá en la valla de territorio de Marruecos....junto a nuestra consciencia.
— OFS (@ObservatorioFS) December 4, 2019
Parece que han comenzado las obras para retirar las concertinas en la valla de Ceuta: https://t.co/cwZjTNGn4H Estes es un ejemplo de algunas de las terribles heridas que causan: Muhamed estuvo 6 horas encaramado en lo alto de la valla sangrando???? pic.twitter.com/gfVOMIvJH6
— Amnistía Internacional España (prensa) (@AIPrensaESP) December 3, 2019
